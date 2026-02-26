India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets
India's top-order selection, amid the poor form of Abhishek Sharma and underwhelming strike rate of Tilak Varma, remained the big missing piece of the puzzle as the team had an elaborate practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch on Wednesday (February 25). The reigning champions are set to meet Zimbabwe in the Super Eights at ICC T20 World Cup 2026, after suffering a heavy 76-run loss to South Africa in their last outing. Tilak was seen going for the big shots in training and Varun Chakravarthy honed his art at Chepauk, which is typically known for spin-friendly conditions. Meanwhile, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged pressure of the must-win game for India, but expressed confidence in his side’s ability to handle the crunch situation.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE