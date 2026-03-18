Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Polls

In a jolt to the opposition Congress, Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday resigned from the party, barely 20 days ahead of assembly elections in the state.
Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairman Bedabrata Bora told PTI.
A former state cabinet minister and two-time MP from Nagaon constituency, Bordoloi's son Prateek is a Congress candidate from Margherita seat for the state polls due on April 9.
In the one-line resignation letter addressed to Kharge, the MP said, “With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.” A copy of the letter is available with PTI.
Bora said state party chief Gaurav Gogoi and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh are meeting with Bordoloi over the issue at the national capital.
“They are meeting with Bordoloi now. Details of the discussions are awaited,” Bora said.
The Congress has three Lok Sabha MPs from Assam – state president Gogoi (from Jorhat), Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain (Dhubri).
A Cotton College (now university) and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus, the Nagaon MP has been a four-time MLA from Margherita constituency till 2016, being associated with the state NSUI since his student days.
He was the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assembly polls.
Bordoloi’s resignation comes a month after former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah had quit the opposition party to join the ruling BJP.
Another senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader and a close aide of Bordoloi, Nabajyoti Talukdar, also resigned from the party earlier on Tuesday.
A ticket contender from the Guwahati Central seat, Talukdar resigned after another member was named for the seat, a party source said.
Bordoloi had recently sent a letter to Jitendra Singh, stating that he could resign from the party if incumbent Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar was renominated for the Assembly polls.
The MP said in the letter that Nazar’s close aide Emdadul Islam was involved in an attack on Bordoloi and other party leaders in April 2025, and was also charge-sheeted by the police in the case.
He also claimed that Gogoi had personally met Islam earlier this year at his residence. Lahorighat comes under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.