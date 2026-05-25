Bhutan PM Arrives In Assam, To Meet Governor

P
PTI
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Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in Assam on Monday and is expected to meet the governor later in the day.

Atul Bora on Monday welcomed the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.
Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora on Monday welcomed the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at State Guest House No. 1 in Koinadhora, Guwahati. Photo: NET

State Cabinet minister Atul Bora received the Bhutan prime minister at the state guest house here and later said that he expected the visit would open new avenues of goodwill, cooperation and cultural exchange between Assam and Bhutan. "I had the honour of according a warm and heartfelt welcome to Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at State Guest House Number One, Koinadhora, Guwahati," Bora said in a post on X.

He said that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam continues to strengthen its historic ties and friendly relations with neighbouring Bhutan in the spirit of regional cooperation, mutual respect and shared prosperity.

"Assam and Bhutan share an age-old relationship rooted in mutual trust, harmony and deep socio-cultural ties. Our enduring friendship has been strengthened over generations through close people-to-people connections, shared traditions and longstanding cooperation across diverse sectors," Bora said.

"I firmly believe that the visit of the prime minister of Bhutan to Assam will further deepen the special bond between Assam and Bhutan, while opening new avenues of goodwill, cooperation and cultural exchange for the greater benefit of our people," the minister added.

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Assam police chief Harmeet Singh, General Administration Department secretary Narsing Pawar and other senior officials of the state government also accompanied Bora in receiving the Bhutan prime minister.

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