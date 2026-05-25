Experts Call For Stronger India-Israel Cooperation In Defence, Tech, Trade Sectors

The India Israel Centre, in partnership with the Jindal Centre for Israel Studies (JSIS) at O.P. Jindal Global University, held a closed-door roundtable conference on ties between the two countries.
The participants also discussed embedding the partnership within the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor framework and increasing visibility of the shared history of Hindu and Jewish communities, the statement added.
The India Israel Centre said it looks to become a forum for enriching conversations on India–Israel ties across India, bringing together diverse voices, bridging perception gaps, and building a more informed public understanding of a relationship that matters deeply to both nations.
Titled "India-Israel Strategic Partnership: Navigating a Turbulent Bilateral in Changing Times", the conference held at the India International Centre (IIC)recently brought together participants from academia, media, diplomacy, law, technology and strategic affairs to discuss India-Israel ties and the evolving narrative surrounding them, a statement said.
Chairing the roundtable, JSIS Director Khinvraj Jangid said, "From an Indian foreign policy perspective, Israel is super important, and one should know more about this relationship, its past as much as present, and how key events, actors and ideas have brought these countries together." "Early Indian leaders, parliamentarians and intellectuals, Nehru, Karpoori Thakur, Ashok Mehta, Acharya Kripalani, and JP engaged with the idea of Israel and debated freely why India and Israel should work together," he added.
According to the statement, the forum noted that despite over three decades of substantive cooperation since full diplomatic normalisation in 1992, the relationship remains "poorly understood" in Indian public discourse.
The discussions focused on investing in cultural infrastructure, strengthening defence co-production and positioning India as a research and manufacturing base for Israeli firms in sectors such as artificial intelligence, cyber technology, drones, solar energy and water management, it said.
The participants also discussed embedding the partnership within the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor framework and increasing visibility of the shared history of Hindu and Jewish communities, the statement added.
The India Israel Centre said it looks to become a forum for enriching conversations on India–Israel ties across India, bringing together diverse voices, bridging perception gaps, and building a more informed public understanding of a relationship that matters deeply to both nations.