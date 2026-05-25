Experts Call For Stronger India-Israel Cooperation In Defence, Tech, Trade Sectors

Chairing the roundtable, JSIS Director Khinvraj Jangid said, "From an Indian foreign policy perspective, Israel is super important, and one should know more about this relationship, its past as much as present, and how key events, actors and ideas have brought these countries together." "Early Indian leaders, parliamentarians and intellectuals, Nehru, Karpoori Thakur, Ashok Mehta, Acharya Kripalani, and JP engaged with the idea of Israel and debated freely why India and Israel should work together," he added.