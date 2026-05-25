Padma Awards 2026: Prosenjit Chatterjee Receives Padma Shri For Cinematic Legacy

Prosenjit Chatterjee Padma Shri honour recognised over four decades of cinematic contribution.
Bengali cinema icon joined 113 Padma Shri recipients announced for 2026 honours.
Award celebrated Prosenjit’s influence across Bengali films, Hindi projects and streaming platforms.
Prosenjit Chatterjee's Padma Shri honour marked a defining moment for Bengali cinema as the veteran actor received India’s fourth-highest civilian award for his contribution to the arts. Prosenjit Chatterjee was honoured by Droupadi Murmu at the Padma Awards ceremony held in New Delhi, recognising a career that has influenced Indian cinema across generations.
Dressed in a cream kurta, Prosenjit accepted the medal and citation with folded hands at the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. For admirers of Bengali cinema, the recognition carried significance beyond an individual achievement, reflecting the cultural impact of an actor widely regarded as one of the industry’s defining figures.
Prosenjit Chatterjee receives Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema
The Padma Awards ceremony recognised several personalities from different fields this year. Alongside Prosenjit, figures from the entertainment industry, including R. Madhavan and Mammootty, were also among the celebrated names.
Government announcements made ahead of Republic Day had confirmed this year’s honours list, which included 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri recipients. According to reports, Prosenjit was among 11 personalities from West Bengal selected for Padma honours.
Prosenjit Chatterjee’s legacy in Bengali and Indian Cinema
Fondly known as Bumba Da, Prosenjit has remained central to Bengali cinema for over four decades. His filmography stretches across commercial entertainers, literary adaptations, thrillers and contemporary dramas.
He has delivered memorable performances in films such as Chokher Bali, Autograph, Baishe Srabon and Moner Manush, while also expanding his reach through Hindi projects including Shanghai, Jubilee and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.
Following the award announcement earlier this year, gratitude and remembrance had been expressed by the actor. It was shared by Prosenjit that the honour belonged equally to those who shaped his journey, and it was dedicated by him to his late mother.
The Padma Shri was formally conferred on May 25, adding another milestone to his celebrated career.