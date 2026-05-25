Hema Malini To Receive Dharmendra’s Posthumous Padma Vibhushan: 'It's An Emotional And Big Moment For The Family'

Hema Malini will receive her late husband Dharmendra's posthumous Padma award at the ceremony held in Delhi today.
She called it an "emotional and big moment" for the family.
The actress also shared that the entire family, including Sunny and Bobby Deol are happy.
Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. After his death, it was announced in January this year that the veteran actor would be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. His wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, who is currently in Delhi, will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu.
The Padma Awards will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Monday (May 25), 2026 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.
Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra's Padma Award
Hema told Hindustan Times that “it’s an emotional moment” for her. Her daughter Ahana is with her. Esha Deol also wanted to accompany her mother, but could not make it. “The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this, and it's a big moment for all of us,” she added.
Winners of Padma Awards 2026 from entertainment industry
Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty will receive the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema in his decades-long career. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998. R Madhavan will be honoured with the Padma Shri at an event later.
Late actor Satish Shah will also be posthumously honoured with a Padma Shri. Singer Alka Yagnik will be awarded a Padma Bhushan for her contribution to the Indian music industry.
Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anil Kumar Rastogi, and Arvind Vaidya are other celebs who will be honoured with the Padma award.
As per the news agency PTI, the President of India will present 66 Padma awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony today.