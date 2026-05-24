Rahul Gandhi Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, stated on Sunday that his party won't stop until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down and a reliable system is implemented to stop paper leaks similar to those in NEET.



He posted a video of students demonstrating in Hyderabad, calling for Pradhan's resignation and drawing attention to the NEET paper leak. Additionally, they chanted anti-Pradhan and anti-prime minister Narendra Modi slogans.