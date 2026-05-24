Rahul Gandhi Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Rahul Gandhi demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET controversy.
He said the Congress would continue protesting until a foolproof anti-paper leak system is created.
Gandhi accused the government of remaining silent while students protested over the issue.
Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, stated on Sunday that his party won't stop until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down and a reliable system is implemented to stop paper leaks similar to those in NEET.
He posted a video of students demonstrating in Hyderabad, calling for Pradhan's resignation and drawing attention to the NEET paper leak. Additionally, they chanted anti-Pradhan and anti-prime minister Narendra Modi slogans.
"When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake and the PM remains silent, then the government is not focused on responding but is busy evading," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.
"Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET, we will not stop," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
The Congress has been demanding that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down or be sacked after the NEET-UG exam was cancelled due to paper leak.