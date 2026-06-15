LPG Crisis Chokes JNPT: The Unseen Labour Shock Halting India's Trade

The crisis began in March when the West Asia conflict disrupted cooking gas supply chains. Migrant drivers, who live in parking yards and rely on small LPG cylinders or local dhabas, found meals unaffordable as food prices doubled and eateries shut down. Compounded by general elections and festivals, 50 to 60 per cent of drivers returned to their home states. This sudden labour exit caused a massive bottleneck, with import containers waiting to be moved ballooning from 17,000 to a peak of 40,000 by mid-May.