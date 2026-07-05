Golden Temple Pilgrims Asked To Remove IDs Carrying Punjab CM Mann’s Photo Amid Video Row

Pilgrims at the Golden Temple were reportedly asked to remove IDs or badges featuring Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo.
Opposition parties have strongly criticised the move, calling it an attempt to politicise the holy shrine.
The committee has denied issuing any formal instruction, but the incident has sparked a fresh row in Punjab politics.
In a controversial move, pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple (Sri Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar were reportedly asked to remove identification badges or cards featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s photograph amid an ongoing video row.
According to multiple eyewitness accounts and videos circulating on social media, security personnel and sevadars at the shrine instructed devotees wearing badges with CM Mann’s image to take them off before entering the sanctum sanctorum. The directive has sparked sharp reactions, with many accusing the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) of playing politics at a religious place.
The incident is believed to be linked to a recent video controversy involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The development has triggered a fresh political slugfest in Punjab, with opposition parties criticising the AAP government for “politicising” the holiest Sikh shrine.
The SGPC, which manages the Golden Temple, has denied issuing any formal instruction to remove the badges. However, several devotees confirmed that they were politely asked by staff to remove the IDs featuring Mann’s photo before proceeding further inside the complex.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not commented on the incident so far. Senior AAP leaders have dismissed the reports as “exaggerated and politically motivated,” claiming that no such directive was given by the government.
The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress have strongly condemned the reported action, terming it “highly condemnable” and an attempt to suppress the image of opposition leaders at religious places. They have demanded an immediate apology from the SGPC and the state government.
The Golden Temple is visited by thousands of pilgrims daily from across the world. Any controversy involving the shrine usually generates strong reactions in Punjab and the Sikh diaspora.
This is not the first time that political symbolism at religious places has triggered controversy in the state. Political observers believe that the incident could further strain relations between the AAP government and the SGPC.
The SGPC is yet to issue an official clarification on the matter.