Outlook Explains | Why Bhagwant Mann’s Hawara Parole Move Has Put Punjab Politics On Edge

Bhagwant Mann has sought 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara to allow him to meet his ailing 81-year-old mother, despite the Punjab government previously opposing his parole.
Hawara, serving a life sentence for his role in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh, remains a deeply emotive figure among sections of the Sikh community.
With the SAD seeking to reclaim its Panthic base and Amritpal Singh emerging as another force, Mann’s move could help AAP compete for Sikh voters ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s request for parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, has reignited the long-running debate over Sikh prisoners and the political significance of the “Bandi Singhs” issue.
Mann has cited humanitarian grounds, saying Hawara should be allowed to meet his 81-year-old ailing mother. But the timing of the request, months after the Punjab government had opposed his parole, has raised questions about whether the move also carries a larger political calculation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Who Is Jagtar Singh Hawara?
Hawara is serving a life sentence at Delhi’s Mandoli jail for his role in the August 31, 1995 assassination of Beant Singh. The former Punjab chief minister, who had overseen the state’s crackdown on militancy, was killed in a bomb blast outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh along with 16 others.
Hawara and Balwant Singh Rajoana were sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment in 2010.
Hawara remains an emotive figure among sections of the Sikh community. He was also appointed as a parallel Jathedar of the Akal Takht, though the appointment was disputed and not recognised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Why Has Mann Sought Parole Now?
Mann has asked Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to grant Hawara 10 days of parole so that he can meet his ailing mother, citing her age and deteriorating health.
Hawara had separately approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking four weeks of parole. The court directed authorities at Mandoli jail to decide his plea in a time-bound manner after obtaining recommendations from the Chandigarh administration.
AAP has maintained that Mann’s intervention is purely humanitarian. AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said he had himself visited Hawara’s mother and pointed to resolutions passed by around 200 panchayats supporting the request.
But the political controversy stems from the government's earlier position.
In February-March 2026, Punjab authorities had cited 25 criminal cases registered against Hawara and forwarded his parole case with an unfavourable recommendation. Four months later, the government is supporting parole on humanitarian grounds.
What Is The Beant Singh Assassination Case?
Beant Singh was Punjab chief minister between 1992 and 1995, during a period when the state was battling Khalistani militancy.
He was killed in a suicide bombing outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat on August 31, 1995. Hawara was convicted for his role in the conspiracy.
The case remains politically sensitive because Beant Singh is remembered by sections of Punjab’s political establishment for the government’s fight against militancy, while Hawara is viewed by some Sikh groups through the prism of the wider Bandi Singhs issue.
Why Is The Request Politically Controversial?
The parole request has landed in the middle of a larger contest over who gets to represent Sikh and Panthic interests in Punjab.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has traditionally occupied this political space. But the rise of Amritpal Singh and his Waris Punjab De-backed political movement has created another Panthic pole.
For AAP, this creates a challenge. With the 2027 elections approaching, the party has an incentive to prevent the SAD or emerging Panthic forces from monopolising Sikh-related issues.
Supporting Hawara’s parole allows Mann to signal sensitivity towards an issue with strong emotional resonance among sections of Sikh voters, without making a broader commitment to his release.
There is also a political advantage in the fact that the final decision is not entirely in Punjab’s hands. Hawara is lodged in Delhi, where the BJP is in power. If the request is rejected, AAP can argue that the BJP-controlled authorities blocked a humanitarian request. If it is accepted, Mann can claim that his intervention helped secure relief.
What Are The Sikh Prisoner Demands?
The “Bandi Singhs” issue concerns Sikh prisoners who remain incarcerated despite having completed, or in some cases being eligible to complete, their sentences or receive remission under applicable rules.
Their release has been a longstanding demand of Sikh organisations and Panthic groups. The issue has repeatedly become politically significant in Punjab, particularly because questions of imprisonment, remission and parole intersect with the state's history of militancy and Sikh identity politics.
Hawara's case has therefore acquired significance beyond the immediate question of whether he should be allowed to visit his mother.
How Are The Parties Responding?
The SAD has accused AAP of political opportunism. Senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia pointed to what he called the government's “double standards”, noting that the Punjab Jail Department had earlier recorded a non-recommendation for Hawara’s parole.
The BJP, however, has largely backed the humanitarian argument. BJP spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khiala said Hawara’s request should be considered sympathetically if he meets the legal requirements, while stressing that parole is temporary and conditional, not an acquittal or remission of sentence.
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, now with the BJP, also supported Mann’s request, saying people should not be kept in jail after completing their sentences and that Hawara’s elderly mother should not suffer for her son’s actions.
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, Beant Singh’s grandson, similarly said that if Hawara’s mother is ailing, “the mother should not pay for her son’s wrongdoing”, while stressing that the law must take its course.
Does This Have An Electoral Angle?
Almost certainly, the timing makes the political dimension difficult to ignore.
The 2027 Punjab election is approaching, the SAD is attempting to regain relevance, and Amritpal Singh has emerged as a new force seeking space among Panthic voters. A potential SAD-BJP alliance could further reshape the electoral contest by combining the Akali Dal’s traditional rural and Panthic base with the BJP’s urban support.
For AAP, the Hawara parole move could therefore serve two purposes: demonstrate that it is responsive to Sikh concerns and prevent rivals from claiming exclusive ownership of Panthic issues.
What Mann has presented as a humanitarian request has thus become something much bigger — a test of AAP’s relationship with Sikh voters, a challenge to the Akalis’ traditional political space and, potentially, an issue that could resonate strongly in Punjab’s 2027 electoral battle.