Gauff Makes It Four Straight Against Sakkari With Another Commanding Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 12:46 pm

Coco Gauff continued her strong run at the 2026 Canadian Open, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in Toronto to reach the fourth round. The fourth-seeded American dominated the opening set, breaking Sakkari repeatedly and giving her Greek opponent little opportunity to settle into the contest. Sakkari responded with a much stronger second set and pushed Gauff into a more competitive battle, but the American maintained her composure in the decisive moments to complete another straight-sets victory. The result marked Gauff’s fourth consecutive win over Sakkari and extended her winning streak in their rivalry. Gauff’s returning was particularly effective throughout the contest, helping her neutralise Sakkari’s powerful first serve and maintain pressure in return games. The victory kept the American’s Toronto campaign on course for another deep run.