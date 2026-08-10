Gauff Makes It Four Straight Against Sakkari With Another Commanding Victory

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Coco Gauff continued her strong run at the 2026 Canadian Open, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in Toronto to reach the fourth round. The fourth-seeded American dominated the opening set, breaking Sakkari repeatedly and giving her Greek opponent little opportunity to settle into the contest. Sakkari responded with a much stronger second set and pushed Gauff into a more competitive battle, but the American maintained her composure in the decisive moments to complete another straight-sets victory. The result marked Gauff’s fourth consecutive win over Sakkari and extended her winning streak in their rivalry. Gauff’s returning was particularly effective throughout the contest, helping her neutralise Sakkari’s powerful first serve and maintain pressure in return games. The victory kept the American’s Toronto campaign on course for another deep run.

Coco Gauff WTA Canada Open 2026
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Alina Korneeva during a round of 16 match during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
1/10
National Bank Open Tennis Tournament: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Alina Korneeva after defeating her during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
2/10
WTA Canada Open 2026 Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates during her match against Alina Korneeva during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
3/10
Canada Open 2026: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari
Alina Korneeva reacts during her round of 16 match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
4/10
National Bank Open Tennis Tournament: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball from Alina Korneeva during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
5/10
Toronto Tennis: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff
Alina Korneeva reaches to return the ball from Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a round of 16 match during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
6/10
Canada Open 2026: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns the ball from Alina Korneeva during a round of 16 match during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
7/10
Toronto Tennis: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari
Alina Korneeva returns the ball from Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a round of 16 match during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
8/10
WTA Canada Open 2026: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves the ball to Alina Korneeva during a round of 16 match during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
9/10
WTA Canada Open 2026: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari
Alina Korneeva reacts during her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a round of 16 match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
10/10
Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff WTA Canada Open
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reaches to return the ball from Alina Korneeva during a round of 16 match during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP

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