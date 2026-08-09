Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Both Routes Amid Rains, Resumption Unlikely

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on both the Chandanwari and Baltal routes from August 9 amid persistent rains
More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine so far, while BRO undertakes repairs at vulnerable stretches of the tracks
Officials said the 2026 pilgrimage is unlikely to resume, with Chadi Mubarak scheduled to mark its culmination on August 28
The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on both routes from Sunday amid persistent rains and adverse weather conditions, and the 57-day yatra is unlikely to resume this year, said officials as quoted by media reports.
Officials said that the yatra has been suspended on both tracks—the Chandanwari track in Anantnag district and the Baltal track in Ganderbal district.
The suspension affects pilgrims travelling through both routes to the Amarnath cave shrine, and the decision comes amid continuing rain-related concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.
Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said, as per PTI, “The Yatra shall remain suspended from both routes with effect from August 9, 2026. Chadi Mubarak shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route and shall mark the culmination of Yatra 2026 on August 28.”
The 57-day-long Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra commenced on July 3 this year and will culminate with the Chadi Mubarak event on August 28 (the last day of the Hindu month of Sravan), he said.
The yatra commenced simultaneously from both routes—the Chandanwari track in Anantnag district and the Baltal track in Ganderbal district, he added.
“More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Shrine so far. However, due to the recent rains, the need for repair and maintenance of the yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches has been felt, which is being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). In addition, adverse weather conditions have been predicted by the IMD over the next few days,” Garg said.
Garg appealed to all pilgrims to adhere to the advisories issued by the competent authority from time to time in the interest of their safety and the smooth conduct of the yatra. Adverse weather conditions have been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next few days.
Shiv Sena (UBT) State President Manish Sahni said, “The sacred Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 is nearing its conclusion. Despite adverse weather conditions, several natural obstacles and the difficult nature of the pilgrimage, it gives us great happiness and enthusiasm when we see the figures showing that five lakh pilgrims have had the good fortune of receiving the divine darshan. This shows that this is not an ordinary pilgrimage. This yatra is a symbol of unbreakable faith.”
Swami Budha Amarnath Ji Mandir is situated at Rajpura Mandi, about 25 kilometres northeast of Poonch city, in the Pir Panchal Range. The temple is located at the confluence of two streams, Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi.
The temple holds religious significance for devotees, with a natural Shivlinga situated inside the Mandir. The shrine has four doors and attracts a large number of pilgrims during the annual yatra.