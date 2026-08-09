‘Could Have Been Killed’: Mamata Banerjee Says Car Attacked With Stones, Mud In Halisahar

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Mamata Banerjee alleged her vehicle was attacked by stones, shoes and mud during a visit to meet a TMC worker’s family, blaming BJP-backed elements and accusing police of inaction

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee | File Photo Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee alleged her car was attacked with stones, shoes and mud in Halisahar.

  • The TMC chief blamed “goons” and accused police of failing to provide security.

  • The incident occurred while she was visiting the family of a deceased TMC worker.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her car faced a barrage of stones, shoes and mud in Halisahar in North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

The All India Trinamool Congress president was travelling to meet the relatives of a party worker who died in police custody. She claimed the attack was carried out by "goons" right in front of the police and warned she would take legal action, PTI reported.

Mamata said she "could have...been killed" during the assault. The incident unfolded as she navigated a police cordon.

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Details Of the Attack

Demonstrators in Bijpur encircled the vehicle and chanted 'chor' slogans. The crowd subsequently smeared mud across the car. The protesters asserted that the former chief minister arrived to "disturb" the peaceful neighbourhood.

"The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed." Mamata told reporters, ANI reported. She added that "large stones" were hurled at her vehicle by "anti-social elements".

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Conspiracy and Police Inaction

The TMC president described the confrontation as "nothing but conspiracy". She said she had informed law enforcement about her itinerary beforehand. "Despite that, the police did not take any security measures.”

"I have never seen anything like this. What is going on?...the police are providing protection to the BJP." Mamata said.

She blamed the BJP and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, claiming the state government manipulated the police force, though she noted she held no anger toward the police themselves. The BJP rejected the allegations, stating Mamata travelled to Kanchrapara to "provoke tensions" and maintained the local protests erupted spontaneously.

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Custodial Death Controversy

The deceased TMC affiliate was Birju Keot, who was married to Jeni Sharma Keot, a former municipal councillor for Kanchrapara. He had allegedly fallen sick while in the custody of the Halisahar police.

Law enforcement had arrested him on extortion charges. Police officers presented him in court on Friday, where a judge ordered him to remain in police custody for five days. 

His death was reported earlier on Sunday. Following this, his wife claimed police officers beat him to death inside the lock-up. Police did not immediately respond to the custodial death allegations.

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