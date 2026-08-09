Rajasthan: CID Detains Two Men In Tonk Over Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Links

Rajasthan CID detained two Tonk men over suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed links.
Both suspects were handed over to Rajasthan ATS for further interrogation.
Investigators will examine communications, financial transactions and digital evidence for possible roles.
The Special Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Rajasthan has detained two men from Tonk district over two days as India Today reported. The suspects, identified as Basit and Burhan, face accusations of maintaining links with the banned Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Police have handed both men over to the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for further interrogation.
Two Suspects Detained
Basit was detained from the Dhannatalai area under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station, officials informed. Family members said plainclothes officers detained him while his father, who runs a local dhaba in the area, was away.
Following the detention, the CID searched Basit's residence. Investigators seized ATM cards, bank passbooks and parts of an electric scooter, his family said. Authorities have not disclosed how these seized materials relate to the ongoing investigation.
As part of the same coordinated operation, the CID arrested Burhan from Tonk on Saturday, August 8, 2026. Security agencies suspect both men harbour connections with JeM.
ATS Launches Deep Probe
The Rajasthan ATS will examine the suspects' communication records, financial transactions and digital evidence. Investigators aim to determine whether the two men held specific operational or logistical roles within the terror outfit.
Authorities have not issued an official statement detailing the exact evidence compiled against the accused.
This security operation coincides with heightened nationwide surveillance and preventive security drills ahead of Independence Day. Intelligence and anti-terror agencies frequently intensify operations across several states during this period to neutralise potential threats.