Parts Of Eastern Rajasthan Receive Moderate To Heavy Rainfall

P PTI Published at: 6 August 2026 12:40 pm

The IMD said rainfall was more widespread across eastern Rajasthan, with Bharatpur and Alwar among the worst-hit districts, while western regions saw relatively subdued rain activity

P PTI Published at: 6 August 2026 12:40 pm

Parts Of Eastern Rajasthan Receive Moderate To Heavy Rainfall

Parts of eastern Rajasthan received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, with isolated places recording very heavy showers, while western regions witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, according to the Meteorological Department. In eastern Rajasthan, several areas in Bharatpur and Alwar districts recorded notable rainfall. Kumher (Bharatpur) received 14 cm, Rupbas (Bharatpur) 13 cm and Gadhigad (Alwar) 13 cm. Bharatpur tehsil recorded 12 cm, while Bari (Dholpur), Deeg (Bharatpur) and Nadbai (Bharatpur) recorded nine cm each. Other areas, including Baseri (Dholpur), received eight cm, Nagar (Bharatpur) seven cm, and Tijara and Ramgarh (Alwar) six cm each. Several places such as Karauli, Pahari (Bharatpur) and Alwar recorded around 5 cm rainfall. In western Rajasthan, rainfall activity remained subdued, with the Sri Ganganagar tehsil recording two cm rainfall and Ganganagar one cm, while a few places received less than one cm. The department said thunder activity was reported at isolated places in western Rajasthan, while rainfall activity was more widespread in the eastern parts of the state.