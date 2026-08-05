Siddhivinayak Temple Donation Row: Why Maharashtra Has Ordered A Five-Year Audit

Eknath Shinde has ordered a five-year audit of donations and finances at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple.
The move follows allegations of donation theft and VIP darshan irregularities, with employees suspended and nine arrested.
The audit will cover successive trust administrations, adding a political dimension to the controversy.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a special five-year audit of cash donations, jewellery and other valuables received at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, intensifying scrutiny over alleged financial irregularities at one of the country’s most prominent shrines.
The audit will examine the temple’s financial transactions, donation records and administration, including the tenure of former trust chairman Adesh Bandekar, who headed the trust until November 2023 and his successor Sada Sarvankar.
How Did The Siddhivinayak Donation Controversy Begin?
The audit, to be conducted by Additional Chief Secretary Asim Gupta, was ordered after a meeting between Sarvankar and Shinde at Mantralaya on August 4. Since the review covers five years, it includes both Bandekar’s tenure and that of his successor, giving the move a political dimension amid tensions between rival Shiv Sena factions.
The controversy intensified after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray alleged that nearly ₹18 crore was being siphoned off annually from the temple’s donation boxes. Speaking at an MNS event, Thackeray claimed the temple trust had written to Shinde about the alleged theft and questioned how devotees could trust religious institutions if donations were being stolen.
His remarks came amid a separate controversy over alleged donation irregularities linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The Siddhivinayak trust, however, has denied any cover-up and said it was itself responsible for detecting the suspected irregularities and alerting the government. Sarvankar said the trust wrote to the Law and Judiciary Department in March seeking a detailed probe. The department subsequently sought a report from the temple and issued notices to two senior officials responsible for its day-to-day administration.
What Are The Allegations And What Happens Next?
The trust had separately sought an audit of donations collected over the previous two years, claiming monthly income nearly doubled after alleged loopholes were plugged — from around ₹40-45 lakh to ₹80-90 lakh. Trustees have said an audit could establish whether earlier collections were underreported.
Another part of the controversy involves allegations that some employees accepted money from devotees for facilitating VIP darshan. The trust has said 46 employees have been suspended in connection with the alleged irregularities.
Police have arrested nine employees in the case. They were questioned and remanded to police custody for three days before being granted bail. One of those arrested, Rajendra Pendurkar, had worked at the temple since 2009 and was accused of stealing cash from donation boxes.
According to a News 18 report, trustees have also claimed that some accused employees were appointed during the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government, further sharpening the political angle.
The temple says cash from donation boxes is counted every Wednesday and deposited in the bank the same day. The state Law and Judiciary Department is currently examining the trust’s report, while the newly ordered five-year audit is expected to provide a broader examination of the temple’s finances and management.
With the investigation underway and political pressure mounting, the Siddhivinayak donation controversy is likely to remain a key issue in Maharashtra in the coming days.