Ram Mandir Cash Mystery Deepens As Demand For CBI Inquiry Grows

Allegations of missing Ram Mandir donations have triggered political controversy and public scrutiny.
A BJP leader has demanded a CBI investigation and CAG audit, deepening dissent within the saffron camp.
The temple trust denies wrongdoing, stating audits have found no financial irregularities so far.
Allegations of financial irregularities involving donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have sparked a political and ideological storm, with demands for an independent investigation now emerging from within the broader saffron camp itself.
The controversy has intensified after opposition leaders claimed that crores of rupees collected from devotees were unaccounted for, prompting calls for greater transparency in the management of temple funds.
The issue first gained prominence when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that large sums donated by devotees at the Ram Mandir had gone missing. He urged judicial intervention, describing the matter as one of deep public faith and accountability. The allegations triggered widespread debate, particularly because the temple is regarded as one of the most significant religious institutions in contemporary India.
What has added a new dimension to the controversy is the response from within the BJP. Senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh reportedly wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or another central agency. Singh argued that any suspicion regarding devotees’ donations must be addressed through an impartial investigation and that those responsible, if wrongdoing is established, should face strict action.
The controversy has also led to demands for a comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Supporters of such a move argue that an independent audit would help restore public confidence and clarify whether any financial discrepancies actually occurred.
Meanwhile, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have rejected suggestions of wrongdoing, the Wire reported. Trust general secretary Champat Rai stated that routine internal audits are underway and that no evidence of missing funds has emerged so far. According to the trust, the audit process involves representatives from the trust and the State Bank of India and is conducted periodically.
With scrutiny mounting, reports indicate that the Prime Minister’s Office has sought information on the matter, while senior temple functionaries have held internal review meetings.
Although no official findings have yet confirmed any misappropriation, the allegations have raised uncomfortable questions about transparency, oversight and accountability in the handling of donations at one of India’s most prominent religious sites. As calls for a CBI inquiry and CAG audit grow louder, the controversy is likely to remain at the centre of public and political attention in the days ahead.