Ayodhya: Why BJP Lost In The Land Of Ram Mandir

Several political commentators called the 2024 Lok Sabha election “silent”, as many voters seemed reluctant—or fearful—to voice their opinions. But even a week after the results, silence continues to talk in the markets of Ayodhya. More than half of the shopkeepers didn’t allow me to record our conversations. It’s not tough to understand why, for their lives have become entwined with politics in a way they’d like to forget. “Vikas [development] has happened,” says Manish Jaiswal, a young man, selling clothes on the road. Can he give a few examples? A long silence. “So much has happened. You’d have to ask me what has not happened.” Still, can he talk about two or three things? Another silence. He scratches his chin: “Vikas has happened.” Shivam Kaushal, like many shopkeepers on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path, lost both his home and shop. But he can’t understand why the BJP lost the election. “I’m ashamed. Our victory looked certain.” Maybe, he adds, the demolished shops had something to do with it. “But even that was fine. The shops had to be destroyed; the road had to be widened—otherwise where will the pilgrims go?”