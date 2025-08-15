Putin Praises India's 'Well-Deserved Authority' In Global Affairs

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday highlighted India’s “well-deserved authority” in global affairs
Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday highlighted India’s “well-deserved authority” in global affairs in his Independence day messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. Putin raised India for its active role in addressing key international issues.
He also voiced his commitment towards strengthening the “special privileged strategic partnership” between both nations. The remarks came after United States president Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. Putin is set to meet Trump today (Friday) in Alaska.
"India enjoys well-deserved authority in the world arena and actively participates in resolving the most important issues on the international agenda. We value our relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India," Putin said.
Putin also claimed that through joint efforts, both nations will continue to increase their bilateral cooperation in various areas.
"This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening security and stability at the regional and global levels," he said.
Trump had earlier claimed that the tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil prompted Moscow to seek talks with the US. This was due to the fact that Russia was losing its second largest customer.
India, however, said that it has not halted the purchase of Russian oil and continues to purchase solely based on economic considerations, PTI reported.
Responding to the US tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable.
“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it said.