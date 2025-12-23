Navigating Ethics and Rules: How a Kerala Government Hospital Saved a Nepali Woman’s Life

In September, when her case was deferred to prioritise a local patient in accordance with the prescribed norms, hope began to slip away. But now, after more than six months of waiting with bated breath, Durga Kami is recuperating at a government general hospital in Kerala, following a successful heart transplant. The donor heart was harvested from a brain-dead patient in Thiruvananthapuram, and the surgery was carried out after the Kerala High Court intervened to allow an exception to the rules.