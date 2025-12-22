Luthra Brothers Remanded To 5 Days Judicial Custody In Multi-Crore Fraud Case

Harsh Luthra and brother sent to 5-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail after ED's 3-day interrogation ends.
Accused of diverting bank loans via shell firms, fake invoices, and hawala in long-running CBI-ED probe.
Properties worth ₹300+ crore seized, next hearing on December 27 for bail and further custody arguments.
Delhi High court has sent businessman Harsh Luthra and his brother to five days judicial remand after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) completed its interrogation in a major money laundering probe. The brothers were produced before Special Judge Vishal Gogne at Rouse Avenue Courts following the expiry of their three-day ED custody.
The ED had arrested the Luthra brothers on December 19 in connection with an alleged ₹1,200 crore fraud involving the diversion of funds through a web of shell companies, bogus invoices, and hawala transactions. The case stems from a CBI FIR registered in 2023 against Luthra Group entities for cheating multiple banks, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and others, by obtaining credit facilities on the basis of inflated turnover and fake export documents.
During the brief hearing, ED counsel argued that the accused had been evasive and non-cooperative during custody questioning, necessitating further probe. Defence counsel, however, claimed the brothers had fully cooperated and sought bail, which was opposed by the agency. After hearing both sides, the court remanded the duo to judicial custody till December 27, 2025, directing that they be lodged in Tihar Jail.
The investigation has so far revealed that the Luthra brothers allegedly routed proceeds of crime through multiple layers of companies, many of which were found to be non-existent or benami. The ED has attached properties worth over ₹300 crore in Delhi-NCR, including luxury flats, commercial spaces, and land parcels. Searches conducted at 18 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida in November 2025 yielded incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash.
The case has drawn attention due to the scale of the alleged fraud and the involvement of prominent Delhi-based business families. The Luthra Group was once active in real estate, trading, and export-import before facing financial distress and multiple bank defaults.
The matter is listed for further hearing on December 27 when the ED is expected to seek extended custody or oppose bail applications.