FC Goa Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Live streaming available on FanCode; television broadcast on Sony Sports 2
Sporting Club Delhi will look to earn their first point of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season when they travel to Fatorda to take on FC Goa in the Round 3 opener on Thursday.
SC Delhi, playing their first top-flight season since rebranding from Hyderabad FC, sit at the foot of the table, having lost both of their opening matches with a goal difference of -5.
The Phoenix opened their campaign with a timid 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC, where they managed just one shot on target. Their next loss against East Bengal was even more damning, where they went down 4-1 despite having more of the ball.
FC Goa, meanwhile, are in fifth place with four points from their opening two games. Their first match ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Inter Kashi, who were playing with one man fewer. The Gaurs then bounced back with a 2-0 win away to Mohammedan SC, dominating proceedings from kick-off.
A win against Delhi will temporarily push Goa to the top of the table, which Manolo Marquez’s men will be aiming for. With home support behind them, FC Goa will be the favourites to get all three points from this encounter.
FC Goa vs SC Delhi: Head-To-Head
This is the first-ever encounter between FC Goa and SC Delhi. Before the rebrand, FC Goa had played 12 matches across all competitions against Hyderabad FC, winning six times. Hyderabad FC won three times, while three games ended as draws.
FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When is the FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 match being played?
The FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 match being played?
The FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda
Where to watch the FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 match live?
The FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports 2 (SD & HD) TV channels in the country.