Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Sporting's Luis Suárez, left, and Bodo/Glimt's Jostein Gundersen fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mats Torbergsen

Sporting's Luis Suárez, left, and Bodo/Glimt's Jostein Gundersen fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mats Torbergsen