Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Preview, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the SPO vs BOD Round of 16 second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 Leg 2 Live Streaming
Sporting's Luis Suárez, left, and Bodo/Glimt's Jostein Gundersen fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mats Torbergsen
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sporting CP take on Bodo/Glimt in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday

  • Sporting trail 3-0 after first-leg collapse in Norway, must score four unanswered goals to progress

  • Find out when and where to watch the Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt match live on TV and online

Sporting CP host Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday. The Portuguese champions saw their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals suffer a hammer blow after losing 3-0 in the first leg at Aspmyra Stadion, and need something of a miracle in the return leg at home.

In what was their first meeting against Bodo/Glimt, Sporting crumbled under the pressure at the Arctic Circle. Now, the Lions need to score four unanswered goals at home to progress, something they haven’t done since their 6-4 aggregate win over Manchester United 53 years ago.

However, Sporting’s strong form at home – with 17 wins in their last 18 games – will keep them believing. On top of that, they have a good record against Norwegian opponents, winning all three of their continental matches while keeping a clean sheet.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, will hope to continue their fairytale story in Europe’s premier competition. The tiny side from Norway have been the story of this season’s Champions League, beating the likes of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the league phase before beating Inter Milan over two legs in the play-off round.

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In the first leg, they defied all expectations, putting three goals past Sporting, with Sondre Brunstad Fet, Ole Didrik Blomberg, and Kasper Hogh getting their names on the scoresheet. If they manage to protect their three-goal lead, Bodo/Glimt will become the first Norwegian club to reach the Champions League quarter-final in almost three decades.

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt: Head-To-Head Record

Bodo/Glimt’s first leg against Sporting CP was the first-ever meeting between these two sides, with the Norwegian minnows grabbing a 3-0 win.

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt: Team News

Maximiliano Araujo and Pedro Goncalves have served their suspensions and will return to the Sporting CP side. However, they will be without Fotis Ioannidis and Ricardo Mangas – both out with knee injuries – and Geovany Quenda (broken foot). There are also question marks about the fitness of Giorgi Kochorashvili.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have no injury problems and will likely field the same playing XI they have used in their last five Champions League matches.

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt: Predicted Lineups

Sporting CP: Rui Silva; Ivan Fresneda, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maxi Araujo; Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita; Geny Catamo, Francisco Trinaco, Pedro Goncalves; Luis Suarez.

Bodo/Glimt: Nikita Haikin; Fredrik Sjovold, Odin Luras Bjortuft, Jostein Gundersen, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan; Hakon Evjen, Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet; Ole Blomberg, Kasper Waarts Hogh, Jens Petter Hauge.

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt: Prediction

It’s difficult to call this one, particularly because Bodo/Glimt have been an unpredictable attacking force in the Champions League. They have travelled to the Metropolitano and San Siro and hunted giants there, so our money is on Bodo/Glimt adding another remarkable win on the road.

Prediction: Sporting CP 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg being played?

A

The Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 11:15 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Q

Where to watch the Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live online?

A

The Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live on TV?

A

The Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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