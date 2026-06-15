Sweden Vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group F Match From Guadalupe's Estadio Monterrey

Sweden Vs Tunisia Match Photos: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F opener between Sweden and Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium on June 15, Monday serves as a critical fixture for both nations. Under the direction of head coach Graham Potter, Sweden arrive aiming to leverage the attacking partnership of Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak to secure an early advantage. The team seek to re-establish its international standing through a structured, physical approach following their absence from the 2022 tournament. Tunisia, led by manager Sabri Lamouchi, enter the match focused on tactical discipline and defensive resilience. Despite a challenging pre-tournament preparation period, the Eagles of Carthage look to the leadership of Montassar Talbi and the midfield presence of Ellyes Skhiri to initiate counter-attacks. With the Netherlands and Japan completing a highly competitive Group F, both Sweden and Tunisia identify this match as a pivotal opportunity to secure three points.

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Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Guadalupe Stadium View AP Photo
General view before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa
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Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F mascot Zayu AP Photo
Zayu, one of the World Cup 2026 mascots, greets fans ahead of the Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Moises Castillo
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Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Tunisia supporters AP Photo
Tunisia supporters react ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Moises Castillo
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Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Swedish supporters AP Photo
Fans react ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
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Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F prematch show AP Photo
Performers before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa
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