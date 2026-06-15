Sweden Vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group F Match From Guadalupe's Estadio Monterrey
Sweden Vs Tunisia Match Photos: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F opener between Sweden and Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium on June 15, Monday serves as a critical fixture for both nations. Under the direction of head coach Graham Potter, Sweden arrive aiming to leverage the attacking partnership of Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak to secure an early advantage. The team seek to re-establish its international standing through a structured, physical approach following their absence from the 2022 tournament. Tunisia, led by manager Sabri Lamouchi, enter the match focused on tactical discipline and defensive resilience. Despite a challenging pre-tournament preparation period, the Eagles of Carthage look to the leadership of Montassar Talbi and the midfield presence of Ellyes Skhiri to initiate counter-attacks. With the Netherlands and Japan completing a highly competitive Group F, both Sweden and Tunisia identify this match as a pivotal opportunity to secure three points.
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