Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: BAN Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Zimbabwe head into the ODI series high on confidence after their historic innings-and-85-run Test victory over Bangladesh
won the toss and elected to first
Check paying XIs and live streaming details for the match below
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.
The visitors will hope to make early use of the fresh conditions with the new ball, while Zimbabwe look to continue the confidence gained from their historic innings-and-85-run victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test. The ODI series also marks Bangladesh's first 50-over assignment under Miraz's full-time leadership.
Zimbabwe will rely on experienced campaigners Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran and skipper Richard Ngarava to lay the foundation for a strong total after being asked to bat first.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, have entrusted their pace attack of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana with making early inroads, while the batting unit featuring Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy will look to chase confidently later in the day.
With Harare traditionally offering assistance to seamers early before becoming easier for batting, the opening powerplay could prove decisive. Zimbabwe will be eager to carry their Test momentum into the ODI format, while Bangladesh have an opportunity to draw a line under their disappointing red-ball campaign and make the ideal start to the three-match series.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava(c), Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Info
Where and what time will the ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI match be played?
The 1st ZIM vs BAN ODI of the three-match series will take place at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will start at 1:00 pm IST.
Where to watch the ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI match?
There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, viewers can catch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.