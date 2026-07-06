Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, Predicted XIs, H2H, When, Where To Watch

Portugal and Spain will face off in a much-anticipated round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026
Based on the recent form and head-to-head record, Spain will hold an edge over Portugal
The live action of the match will begin at 12:30 AM IST
In a high-octane clash at the Dallas Stadium on Tuesday (July 7), Portugal will take on Spain in the round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The contest has all the ingredients of being a thriller, like it was when both teams met last in the UEFA Nations League final, where a 2-2 draw pushed the match into the penalties, where A Selecao got the better of La Roja.
Spain, the European champions, looked impeccable in the round of 32 clash against Austria, cruising to a win without breaking much of a sweat. Luis de la Fuente's side's top form could be a major threat for the Portuguese, who just managed to scrape their way around Croatia in the first knockout round.
Portugal are searching for their maiden World Cup title but haven't played like champions yet, finishing behind Colombia in Group K; however, the high-stakes clash against their Iberian neighbors could bring their best.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently made it official that it will be his last World Cup, would want to ensure that his team's journey doesn't end here; however, a giant Spanish roadblock lies ahead in his journey to get his hands on the coveted trophy.
Spain have successfully been able to maintain a clean sheet in the four matches played so far, with goalkeeper Unai Simon breaking Walter Zenga's 36-year-old record of most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (519) at the World Cup.
While Portugal's attacking firepower can breach the Spanish defense, La Roja's supreme show against Austria proved that they can dominate the contest even with or without the ball.
Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 44
Spain: 19
Portugal: 7
Draw: 18
Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted LineUps
Spain (4-2-3-1): Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal
Portugal (4–2–3–1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha; Conceição, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo
Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match?
The Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will be played on Tuesday, July 7, at the Dallas Stadium. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.