Final Score Today: Haaland Knocks Out Brazil; Cristiano Ronaldo Has A Message For His Critics

Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)