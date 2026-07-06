Final Score Today: Haaland Knocks Out Brazil; Cristiano Ronaldo Has A Message For His Critics

Norway stun Brazil as Erling Haaland sends the five-time champions crashing out of the World Cup
England survive Mexico's late fightback to set up a blockbuster quarter-final against Norway
Ronaldo responds to critics while FIFA clears Folarin Balogun ahead of USA's Belgium clash
Brazil arrived in the knockout rounds looking like one of the strongest teams left in the tournament. A few hours later, they were on a flight home.
Erling Haaland produced the biggest performance of his international career to send Norway into their first-ever FIFA World Cup quarter-final, knocking out the five-time champions and blowing the tournament wide open.
Later in Mexico City, England looked comfortable before finding themselves under immense pressure after going down to 10 men. They survived a fierce fightback from the co-hosts to keep their own World Cup dream alive.
Two Round of 16 ties, two completely different stories. One ended with Brazil's earliest World Cup exit in decades. The other showed that England can win ugly when the occasion demands it. With the quarter-finals beginning to take shape, the tournament has already proved that reputation alone is no guarantee of survival.
Haaland Writes Norwegian History As Brazil Crash Out
For nearly 80 minutes, Brazil looked in control.
Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated possession and created the better opportunities. Yet football has always rewarded ruthlessness over aesthetics, and Norway possessed the tournament's most ruthless striker.
After surviving relentless Brazilian pressure, and a first-half penalty miss from Bruno Guimaraes, Norway gradually grew into the contest. Coach Stale Solbakken's substitutions transformed the match, injecting fresh energy that unsettled Brazil's tiring defence. Then came the decisive blow.
In the 79th minute, Erling Haaland rose highest to power home the breakthrough before adding a stunning long-range finish 11 minutes later, silencing thousands of Brazilian supporters. Neymar's stoppage-time penalty reduced the deficit, but it merely delayed the inevitable as Norway completed one of the greatest victories in the nation's footballing history.
The result was remarkable for more than one reason. Norway had never reached a World Cup quarter-final before, while Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1990, extending a title drought that will now stretch to at least 28 years by the time the 2030 tournament begins.
England Pass Their Biggest Test Yet
England have been criticised throughout this tournament for failing to convince.
Against Mexico, however, they discovered something arguably more valuable than fluency, character.
The match at the Estadio Azteca had everything. A thunderstorm delayed kick-off, more than 80,000 Mexican supporters created one of the loudest atmospheres of the tournament, and the altitude threatened to sap England's energy long before the final whistle.
Instead, Jude Bellingham produced a captain's performance. The Real Madrid midfielder struck twice in the opening half to stun the hosts before Harry Kane calmly converted from the penalty spot after the break.
The contest changed dramatically when Jarell Quansah received a red card in the 54th minute. Suddenly, England were forced into survival mode. Mexico sensed history, Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez reduced the deficit, and wave after wave of attacks crashed towards Jordan Pickford's goal.
England refused to buckle.
Pickford produced several outstanding saves, Harry Maguire and John Stones stood firm under immense pressure, and Thomas Tuchel's men held on for a memorable 3-2 victory that showcased grit every bit as much as quality. It was also England's first-ever competitive victory at the Azteca, erasing painful memories of the 1986 World Cup and Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God."
Quarter-Final Clash Nobody Saw Coming
When the tournament began, few would have predicted that England and Norway would be battling for a place in the semi-finals. Yet after eliminating Mexico and Brazil respectively, both nations arrive carrying enormous momentum.
For Norway, belief has never been higher. Stale Solbakken's side have already knocked out one of the pre-tournament favourites, with Erling Haaland proving once again why he is among the world's deadliest finishers. Alongside captain Martin Odegaard, Norway now possess the confidence to believe that another upset is possible.
England, meanwhile, have taken a very different route. Thomas Tuchel's side are yet to produce a flawless performance, but they continue finding ways to win. Their victory over Mexico demonstrated resilience that has often been missing from previous England teams, and surviving nearly 40 minutes with ten men could become a defining moment of their campaign.
The contrast could not be greater, Norway arrive as fearless underdogs riding the biggest win in their history, while England carry the weight of expectation but also the confidence of overcoming adversity. It promises to be one of the most fascinating quarter-finals of the tournament.
Golden Boot Race Gets Even Tighter
Brazil's elimination may have grabbed the headlines, but Erling Haaland also threw himself firmly into the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.
His brace against Brazil moved the Manchester City striker to seven goals, drawing level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the scoring charts. It leaves the three global superstars locked together heading into the quarter-finals, adding another compelling subplot to the World Cup.
Mbappe had recently insisted individual honours mean little compared to lifting the trophy, even suggesting that Messi would probably score more goals before the tournament ends. Haaland, however, has quietly emerged as perhaps the biggest threat to both, delivering when Norway have needed him most.
With Argentina, France and Norway all still alive, the Golden Boot race now looks every bit as unpredictable as the battle for the World Cup itself.
What Next?
Attention now shifts to another blockbuster day of Round of 16 action.
Portugal and Spain renew one of international football's greatest rivalries, with Cristiano Ronaldo chasing another step towards the only major trophy missing from his glittering career. Standing in his way is a Spanish side that finally looked like genuine title contenders after dismantling Austria.
Later, co-hosts United States face Belgium in Cincinnati. Mauricio Pochettino's young American side have embraced the pressure of playing at home, while Belgium arrive after producing one of the tournament's most dramatic comebacks against Senegal. A place in the quarter-finals awaits the winners, where either Portugal or Spain will be waiting.
Photo Of The Day
Brazil's World Cup campaign comes to a heartbreaking end as Neymar drops to his knees after the final whistle following the Round of 16 defeat to Norway in East Rutherford. With teammates standing silently in the background, the image captures the raw emotion of a painful exit that also mark the final World Cup appearance of Brazil's all-time leading scorer.
Quote Of The Day
Brazil's shock exit left an emotional Neymar reflecting on what could be his final appearance in the famous yellow shirt. Fighting back tears after the final whistle, the veteran forward admitted the defeat might have brought his international journey to an end.
"I tried, I tried... Now it's over. It began here and it ends here."
The 34-year-old made his Brazil debut in 2010 and leaves as the nation's all-time leading scorer. Whether he returns remains uncertain, but Sunday's defeat carried all the emotions of a farewell.
Elsewhere | Ronaldo Brushes Off Critics, Balogun Cleared For Belgium Clash
Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he has no reason to pay attention to outside criticism as Portugal prepare for their heavyweight quarter-final against Spain. The 41-year-old, who has scored three goals in the tournament so far, said his focus remains on helping Portugal progress rather than proving doubters wrong.
"Besides some different opinions that you may have, I'm not doing so bad, right? I scored three goals. There are others that scored more because they are doing incredibly well, but I'm not doing so bad. And I need to continue onward," Ronaldo told reporters ahead of the clash.
Meanwhile, FIFA found itself at the centre of controversy after United States striker Folarin Balogun had his one-match suspension overturned, making him available for Monday's Round of 16 tie against Belgium.
The decision came after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly backed the forward and welcomed FIFA's ruling on social media, writing: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" The decision has drawn criticism from Belgian football officials, who questioned the consistency of FIFA's disciplinary process