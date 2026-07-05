Brazil Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans Excited To Watch Samba Football Against Viking Row

Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates the second goal of his team during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston

Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates the second goal of his team during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Round of 16 is set for a blockbuster clash as Brazil's "Seleção" battle Norway's "Løvene" at the New York New Jersey Stadium. With five-time champions Brazil entering as tournament favorites after a dramatic last-gasp win over Japan, they face a historic psychological hurdle. Norway, the dark horses of this campaign, remain the only nation to have faced Brazil multiple times in World Cup history without ever suffering a defeat. Under Stale Solbakken, the Scandinavians have relied on the clinical finishing of Erling Haaland to reach this stage, setting up a tantalizing duel against the flair and pace of Vinicius Jr. This first knockout meeting since their famous 1998 group stage encounter promises to be a high-stakes tactical battle. With a quarter-final berth against either England or Mexico on the line, both sides are poised for an intense showdown in the New Jersey heat. Follow BRA vs NOR match live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 12:22:07 am IST Brazil Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

6 Jul 2026, 12:16:59 am IST Brazil Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Will The Winner Play Against? The winner of the Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Norway will advance to face either England or Mexico in the quarter-finals. The two potential opponents are scheduled to meet in their own Round of 16 encounter in Mexico City, and the victor of that match will secure a spot in the quarter-final fixture against the winner of the Brazil–Norway tie.

6 Jul 2026, 12:08:16 am IST Brazil Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Neymar Factor Neymar’s involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been carefully managed following a grade two calf strain sustained in late May. The 34-year-old forward missed Brazil's opening two group-stage fixtures as part of his recovery program. He finally made his return in the group-stage finale against Scotland, coming off the bench to play 15 minutes and proving his match fitness at a competitive level. However, he remained an unused substitute during Brazil's dramatic 2-1 Round of 32 victory over Japan. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti later explained that he had intended to deploy Neymar had the match reached extra time; however, with Gabriel Martinelli’s dramatic 95th-minute winner deciding the game in regulation, the veteran forward was preserved to keep him fresh for the knockout stages. Ancelotti has since confirmed that Neymar is fully fit and available for selection ahead of the Round of 16 clash against Norway.

5 Jul 2026, 11:59:29 pm IST Brazil Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Casemiro On Yellow Card Casemiro is currently walking a disciplinary tightrope for Brazil, as he carries a yellow card from the Round of 32 victory over Japan. Under the 2026 FIFA World Cup regulations, any player who accumulates two yellow cards during the knockout phase—specifically between the Round of 32 and the quarter-finals—will trigger an automatic one-match suspension. Consequently, should the defensive midfielder receive another caution in Brazil's next fixture, he would be sidelined for the subsequent quarter-final match. Given his pivotal role in protecting the backline, Brazil's coaching staff will likely be monitoring his aggression closely to ensure he avoids a costly booking during this high-stakes stage of the tournament.

5 Jul 2026, 11:52:09 pm IST Brazil Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Round Of 16 So Far The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 has officially commenced, setting the stage for an intense knockout phase. Morocco became the first team to advance to the quarter-finals after a convincing 3-0 victory over tournament co-hosts Canada in Houston, thanks to a second-half masterclass featuring a double from Azzedine Ounahi and a late strike from Soufiane Rahimi. They were joined by France, who secured their spot in the final eight following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Paraguay in Philadelphia, where a crucial penalty from Kylian Mbappé proved the difference. These two sides are now set for a highly anticipated quarter-final clash at Boston Stadium on July 9.