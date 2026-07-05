Outlook Explains | Why Is India Ranked 125th In The Global Passport Index 2026 — And What It Really Means

There are two leading global passport indices, the Passport Power Rank (passportindex.org) and the Henley Passport Index and they count very differently.
On the Passport Power Rank, India's mobility score of 72 reflects access to just 30 truly visa-free destinations and 42 on-arrival destinations.
The ranking reflects diplomatic reciprocity, not any failure of India's economy or global standing.
In 2026, the Indian passport ranks 125th on the Passport Power Rank published by Arton Capital's passportindex.org, and 80th on the Henley Passport Index published by Henley & Partners. Both figures are correct. They measure different things.
When a passport ranking goes viral, it almost always misses the most important part of the story. The number quoted — 125th, 126th, 80th — depends entirely on which index you are reading, how that index defines 'access', and whether you know the difference. For Indian travellers, understanding all three of those questions is more useful than the headline figure itself.
What Is The Global Passport Index And How Is It Calculated?
The two indices that dominate global passport coverage use fundamentally different methodologies. The Henley Passport Index, the older and more widely cited of the two, ranks 199 passports against 227 travel destinations and counts the number of destinations a passport holder can visit without requiring a visa obtained in advance.
This includes visa-on-arrival access, electronic travel authorisations (ETAs), and destinations that have recently moved from traditional visa requirements to digital pre-clearance systems. The Henley Index is updated quarterly, using data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The Passport Power Rank, operated by passportindex.org, is stricter in its definition.
It calculates a 'mobility score' that breaks access into two distinct categories: truly visa-free countries (VF) and visa-on-arrival countries (VoA). India's 2026 mobility score of 72 represents 30 VF destinations plus 42 VoA destinations. Because the two indices define 'visa-free' differently, and because the Henley Index also incorporates ETA access, the same passport produces markedly different ranks across the two systems.
Neither is wrong; they are answering slightly different questions. When the headline rank of 'India at 125th' circulates, it generally refers to the Passport Power Rank — which is why the Henley figure of 80th simultaneously appears in other reports about the same Indian passport.
Why Does India's Passport Rank 125th?
India's position in both indices reflects two structural realities. The first is diplomatic: a passport's rank is determined by bilateral visa agreements between governments. India has strong visa-free or simplified access to most of South and Southeast Asia, large parts of Africa, and several Caribbean and Pacific island nations.
What holds the overall ranking down is the absence of easy access to the destinations Indian travellers most want to visit — the United States, the European Union's Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The second is reciprocity. India's own visa policy for foreign nationals affects what other countries offer Indian passport holders in return. India currently requires visas for citizens of most western nations, and those nations reciprocate similarly.
Changing this equation requires sustained diplomatic negotiation, often tied to trade agreements, labour mobility frameworks, and bilateral security assurances — a slow-moving process that cannot be accelerated by any single policy decision.
India's ranking has, however, been improving over the long run. The Henley Index placed India at 85th in 2025 — a dip — and has now moved it to 80th in 2026, recovering ground and returning to the 2024 level. In 2014, India's Henley rank was approximately 76th. The trend, despite annual fluctuations, has been gradual improvement as India has negotiated expanded access with Gulf states, Southeast Asian nations, and several African countries.
How Does India Compare With Major Economies And Neighbouring Countries?
The comparison table reveals the size of the gap India must close to match top-tier passport power. Singapore's passport — consistently ranked first globally — offers access to 195 destinations with minimal or no pre-arranged visa requirements. The UK, despite Brexit complications, still sits in the top four. The United States ranks seventh on the Passport Power Index with 186 accessible destinations.
Among India's immediate neighbours, the picture is mixed. The Maldives, the smallest country in South Asia, punches far above India at rank 58 on the Passport Power Index — a consequence of the island nation's tourism-heavy diplomatic strategy, which has negotiated access agreements with dozens of countries that offer Maldivian nationals visa-on-arrival as a means of encouraging Maldivian tourism spending.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan all sit below India on the Henley Index. But, on the Passport Power Rank's strict visa-free-only count, all South Asian passports cluster in a similar band, reflecting a shared regional reality of limited easy access to western high-income destinations.
China, often cited as a peer economy to India, ranks 61st on both major indices — significantly higher than India — reflecting the diplomatic progress Beijing has made through its Belt and Road-linked bilateral agreements and the high tourism and business interest that foreign governments have in maintaining frictionless access for Chinese travellers.
What Does The Ranking Mean For Indian Travellers?
For the majority of Indian travellers — those visiting family within South Asia, vacationing in Southeast Asia or the Maldives, or travelling to the Gulf on business — the passport rank has limited practical impact. Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Mauritius, and Seychelles are all accessible without a pre-arranged visa. The 55-destination total that the Henley Index counts covers the most common short-haul corridors for Indian business and leisure travel.
Where the ranking bites is in aspirational travel and high-stakes mobility. Getting a Schengen visa remains one of the most frustrating bureaucratic experiences for Indian citizens, requiring in-person appointments (often weeks out), extensive documentation, proof of financial means, and no guarantee of approval.
The US visa process for tourist and business travel can involve waits of over a year for an interview appointment in many Indian cities. UK visa fees have risen significantly since Brexit, and processing times remain unpredictable. For students, skilled workers, and frequent business travellers, these restrictions carry real economic cost — making the passport ranking a live policy issue rather than a curiosity.