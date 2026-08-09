Outlook Explains | Why Trump’s Immigration Changes Are Challenging Indian Students' US Dream

The US built an unmatched share of global graduate STEM capacity partly on the strength of Indian enrolment, OPT participation and H-1B sponsorship working as a single, predictable pipeline. Fee increases, expanded vetting and a fixed-term visa regime unwind the predictability piece by piece — and as Germany, Ireland and the UAE demonstrate, Indian students now have functioning alternatives that did not exist at the same scale a decade ago. Whether the US can keep drawing the world's largest single pool of graduate STEM talent while making that talent's path into the country slower, costlier and less certain is the question its universities, employers and immigration agencies are now testing in real time.