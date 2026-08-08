Bangladesh Blown Away: The Rise Of Campbell Thompson - A Brief Profile

Campbell Thompson’s 8/25 demolished Bangladesh’s batting as they collapsed for just 54
Cricket Australia XI secured a dominant innings-and-38-run victory after taking a 92-run first-innings lead
The heavy defeat leaves Bangladesh with plenty to address before the two-Test series begins on August 13
The tropical heat of Darwin usually slows the game down, but at the Marrara Cricket Ground, a blistering storm blew right through the Bangladesh batting order. A tour warm-up match meant to help the visitors acclimate to Australian conditions turned into an absolute nightmare on the third morning, leaving the Test team in complete ruins.
Result: Bangladesh collapsed for a shocking 54 runs in their second innings, handing the Cricket Australia XI a massive victory by an innings and 38 runs. The architect of this absolute destruction was a left-arm fast bowler named Campbell Thompson.
Who Is Campbell Thompson?
Campbell Thompson, 22, is a fast-rising, uncapped pacer from South Australia who has suddenly thrust himself into the national spotlight.
Standing tall and bowling with lethal pace and swing, the young talent represents South Australia in domestic cricket and previously earned selection for the Prime Minister's XI against England.
Despite entering this Darwin clash with just a single First-Class match to his name, Thompson performed like a seasoned veteran, dismantling an international top order with ease.
While he shares no relation to Australia's legendary speed demon Jeff "Thommo" Thomson, Campbell's terrifying spell in Darwin captured a similar raw, destructive energy.
For a brief moment on the third morning, the young left-armer channelled the spirit of his famous namesake, tormenting international batters with the kind of ruthless, stump-seeking hostility that used to define Australian summers.
And it indeed reminded one of a rather flagrant article by former Australia batter David Hookes, who once wrote that the Aussies should aim to finish both Tests against Bangladesh inside a day ahead of the Tigers' first-ever tour Down Under in 2023.
"Steve Waugh [the then Australia captain] should send them in to bat, bowl them out before lunch, bat until tea and declare, then send them back in and roll them again before stumps," Hookes wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald. "It could be all over in a day."
Hookes, now a television commentator, seriously thought Bangladesh didn't deserve to play Test cricket.
Cricket Australia XI Vs Bangladesh Brief Report
The stage for his heroics in the three-day match was set after an encouraging batting show in the first two innings.
Opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted 263, driven by an unbeaten century from former captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (109 off 141). The Cricket Australia XI responded with 355 all out, thanks to Teague Wyllie's 130 off 177 and half-centuries from captain Kurtis Patterson (53 off 91) and wicket-keeper Jake Doran (76 off 102).
Holding a 92-run lead, the hosts handed the ball to Thompson, and the young left-armer took over the game.
He triggered the collapse late on the second evening by removing both opening batters -- Tanzid Hasan (22 off 41) and Shadman Islam (6 off 6), reducing the tourists to 19/2. Returning the next morning, the youngster bowled an aggressive, full-length spell, aiming at the stumps. He was unplayable.
Thompson tore through the middle order, trapped Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for an eight-ball duck, and finished the match by taking the final two wickets in consecutive balls.
Hasan was the only batter to reach double digits in the innings. Such was Thompson's devastation. He ended with figures of 8/25 from 11 overs.
Bangladesh's Tour Of Australia 2026 - What Next?
This brutal warm-up serves as a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of the two-match Test series.
The opening Test match starts on August 13, 2026 at this very same venue in Darwin, before the teams travel to the Great Barrier Reef Arena in South Mackay for the second Test on August 22.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.0
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|14
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|2
|30
|20.83
The series forms a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. While Australia, the pace setters, will look to exploit Bangladesh's visible batting fragilities, the visitors must quickly find answers to survive a world-class frontline bowling attack, featuring the likes of captain Pat Cummins, record-chasing Mitchell Starc, equally devastating Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, the Barrel.