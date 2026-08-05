Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, Warm Up Match 2026: When And Where To Watch Practice Encounter At Darwin

Bangladesh kick off its first Test tour of Australia in 23 years with a three-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI
The fixture serves as crucial acclimatization for the Tigers to adapt to fast, bouncy Australian pitches
With Australia holding a 5–1 head-to-head Test advantage, Bangladesh seek to build momentum and write a fresh chapter
As the Bangladesh national cricket team gear up for their historic tour of Australia—their first Test tour Down Under in 23 years—they kick off their preparations with a challenging three-day warm-up fixture against a strong Cricket Australia XI at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, starting Thursday, August 6, 2026.
This crucial practice match serves as the ultimate acclimatization test for the Tigers as they transition from sub-continental conditions to the fast, bouncy, and unfamiliar pitches of northern Australia.
Led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, the visiting squad features a blend of seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim and premier fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain, alongside the recently recalled Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar.
Getting adequate time in the middle against a disciplined local attack will be vital for the top order to adapt their footwork and back-foot play.
Australia has named a formidable 13-man squad for the series, spearheaded by captain Pat Cummins alongside fellow senior stars Josh Hazlewood and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, all returning from injury. The selectors have assembled a balanced, near full-strength lineup combining world-class experience with rising depth.
Following the international retirement of stalwart opener Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald retains his place at the top of the order alongside Travis Head, while a powerhouse middle order features Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Beau Webster. Wicketkeeping duties are covered by Alex Carey and Josh Inglis, with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland rounding out a terrifying pace battery alongside Cummins and Hazlewood.
While the fierce competition for places leaves proven performers like Michael Neser on the sidelines, the hosts possess immense depth and firepower as they prepare to defend home turf against the touring Tigers.
For Australia's selectors and coaching staff, this fixture provides a close-up look at emerging talent pushing for national selection, while ensuring competitive match practice ahead of the upcoming multi-format series. Expect a hard-fought contest over three days as both sides fine-tune their strategies, test squad depth, and shake off any pre-series rust.
The history of Test matches between these two nations adds considerable intrigue to this long-awaited tour, as the teams have met only six times previously in the format. Australia holds a 5–1 advantage in the head-to-head record, having comfortably swept their inaugural 2003 series in Darwin and Cairns as well as a 2006 home series.
However, Bangladesh etched their name into cricket folklore during their last Test meeting in August 2017, pulling off a historic 20-run victory in Mirpur powered by stellar performances from Shakib Al Hasan. Having never won a Test match on Australian soil, the Tigers enter this campaign looking to write a fresh chapter against the mighty Baggy Greens.
Australia Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, Warm Up Match 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Australia vs Bangladesh warm-up fixture will not be available for live telecast or streaming in India. No broadcaster has been announced for the series in India.