Why West Bengal Has Cleared Land For The BSF After Years Of Border Disputes

The decision carries significance beyond West Bengal. The State shares more than half of India's border with Bangladesh, making it central to the national fencing programme. It also comes as New Delhi sharpens its focus on border management following political developments in Bangladesh, growing concerns over cross-border crime and illegal migration, and a wider push to strengthen surveillance along vulnerable stretches of the frontier. According to The Hindu, the latest land transfer removes a major obstacle that had stalled infrastructure projects despite years of planning.