Australia's Under-16 Social Media Ban Falls Short as Most Teens Remain Online

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Outlook News Desk
Published at:

More than eight in 10 Australian children under 16 continue to use social media despite the country's landmark age restriction, prompting the online safety regulator to warn that platforms still have significant work to do.

Under-16 Social Media Ban
Australia's Under-16 Social Media Ban Falls Short as Most Teens Remain Online Photo: digital safety bill
Summary of this article

  • More than 80% of Australian children under 16 continue to use social media despite the country's landmark age restrictions

  • The eSafety Commissioner says platforms must do more to comply with legal obligations to block under-16 accounts

  • Companies that fail to take reasonable compliance measures could face penalties of up to A$54.6 million

More than 80% of Australian children under 16 continue to use social media despite the country's landmark age restriction, according to a compliance update by the eSafety Commissioner, which said platforms have yet to fully meet their obligations under the law.

The update, released nearly eight months after the legislation came into force, found that most young Australians remained active on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, despite legal requirements for companies to prevent under-16s from creating or maintaining accounts, according to Reuters.

"If a platform has not taken the reasonable steps they need to comply, we will take action. That's our role, and we're committed to it," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a video statement accompanying the report.

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Platforms Face Scrutiny

The regulator said it had used compulsory information requests to assess how major platforms were complying with the law and would continue monitoring their efforts.

The age restrictions currently apply to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, YouTube, Kick and Reddit, all of which are expected to take "reasonable steps" to prevent users under 16 from holding accounts.

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Platforms that fail to comply face civil penalties of up to A$54.6 million.

While online gaming services and standalone messaging apps are exempt, messaging platforms with social-media-style features may also fall within the scope of the legislation.

'A Cultural Shift'

Inman Grant acknowledged that enforcing the world's first nationwide social media ban for under-16s would take time, comparing the reforms to Australia's introduction of mandatory seatbelt laws in the 1970s.

"When seatbelts were first introduced... there were objections and claims that it couldn't be done. But Australia stayed the course," she said. "This is a similar moment... although we can see some progress has been made, it's clear there's still a way to go."

She said the reforms were intended not only to improve compliance but also to encourage technology companies to redesign services with children's safety in mind.

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Enforcement Challenge

The legislation, which took effect in December 2025, requires age-restricted platforms to prevent Australians under 16 from opening or retaining accounts but does not penalise children or their parents for attempting to access the services.

The regulator said an independent review of the law must begin within two years of its commencement, as Australia continues to assess the effectiveness of its pioneering approach to protecting children online.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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