Outlook Explains | Australia Finally Agrees to Sell Uranium to India After 12 Years. Why It Matters

As India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained during a briefing in Melbourne, the two countries needed a framework that would satisfy both sides on how uranium use is reported and tracked. After two years of what he called "very intense discussions," they found one. Private entities will now begin commercial contracts for uranium supply under those IAEA safeguards, with the first shipments expected to follow. Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told ANI that uranium exports to India now enjoy bipartisan political support in Australia, saying "it is a bipartisan position now, by both major sides of politics in Australia, to support uranium sales to India."