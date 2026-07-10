Not a Modi Breakthrough, Australia's Ruling Party Approved Uranium Sales to India in 2011: Cong

Rejecting the BJP's assertions, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The BJP ecosystem is on an overdrive to show that Australia's uranium sales to India are a Modi breakthrough. On Dec 4 2011, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard got approval of her party to sell uranium to India following the India-US Nuclear Agreement of Oct 2008." "The BJP trolls that include some of its MPs too need to do their homework better," he said and shared a screenshot of media reports from December 2011 that stated that Australia's Labour Party had endorsed plans to open up uranium sales to India.