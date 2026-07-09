India, Australia Sign Uranium Supply Pact, Deepen Defence and Maritime Cooperation

India and Australia signed a key nuclear energy agreement to facilitate uranium exports to India under the 2015 bilateral nuclear cooperation pact.
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese also announced new initiatives to strengthen defence, maritime security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming support for a rules-based regional order.
The two countries committed to advancing a broader economic agreement as part of efforts to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Modi's Australia visit.
India and Australia on Thurssday strengthened their strategic partnership by signing key agreements on nuclear energy, defence and maritime security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia.
Addressing a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after the Third Australia-India Annual Summit, the two leaders announced a series of agreements aimed at expanding cooperation across defence, trade, energy, critical technologies and education.
Uranium Supply Pact Finalised
A key outcome of the summit was an agreement to facilitate the supply of uranium from Australia to India.
"Agreement on nuclear energy will facilitate the supply of uranium from Australia to India," Prime Minister Modi said.
Albanese said the arrangement would enable uranium exports to India under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.
The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.
"We also firmly believe that the resolution of tensions and wars raging in various parts of the world is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy. Across the entire Indo-Pacific region, we will work together to further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and the rules-based order," Modi said.
The leaders pledged to deepen defence and security cooperation in response to emerging regional and global challenges.
Maritime Security Cooperation Expanded
Modi and Albanese launched the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap to strengthen cooperation at sea.
"India and Australia are two vibrant democracies, two multi-cultural societies, and two important ocean powers. These similarities of ours, and our common world view, inspire us to keep moving forward with deep mutual trust," Modi said.
As part of the initiative, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding between Australia's Maritime Border Command and the Indian Coast Guard to improve interoperability.
Push for Stronger Economic Ties
The leaders also committed to advancing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic agreement.
According to the joint announcement, the proposed pact will complement India's Make in India initiative and Australia's Future Made in Australia strategy while expanding bilateral trade and investment.
Australia is the second stop on Prime Minister Modi's three-nation tour.
The Prime Minister began his visit in Indonesia and is scheduled to travel to New Zealand after concluding his engagements in Australia.