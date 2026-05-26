What QUAD FMM 2026 Achieved And Why It Matters

QUAD launched new Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance and energy security initiatives
Critical minerals framework targets resilient supply chains beyond China dependence
QUAD condemned Pahalgam attack and expanded counter-terrorism cooperation
The 11th QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held on 26 May 2026 at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, hosted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were all present.
It was the third such meeting in 18 months — a frequency that, as Additional Secretary Nagaraj Naidu pointed out at the post-meeting briefing, reflects just how active the grouping has become.
So what actually came out of it?
Maritime Security Upgrade
The headline announcement on the security side was the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration Initiative, or IPMSC. This builds on the existing Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative, or IPMDA, which has been running for some time and provides near real-time commercial maritime tracking data to countries across the region.
The new layer adds something more. As Naidu explained at the briefing, the IPMSC integrates more advanced technologies to provide enhanced, real-time data and a clearer operational picture of vessels, including so-called "grey" and "dark" vessels that operate without proper identification. The initiative will initially focus on the Indian Ocean region.
Wong announced during a joint press statement that the IPMDA would also be expanded to the Indian Ocean specifically, to enable partners to access near real-time, unclassified satellite tracking data to combat illegal fishing and trafficking, and to support humanitarian and disaster response.
Rubio added that India had agreed to host the next iteration of the QUAD-at-Sea Mission, which brings together coast guards from all four nations aboard a single vessel. "60% of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific," he said, framing maritime security as a collective economic interest, not just a military one.
At the special briefing, Naidu was careful to address the obvious question. "The Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration should not be viewed as militarisation of the QUAD," he said, describing the initiative instead as a practical effort to share commercially available but expensive surveillance technologies with Indo-Pacific countries that currently lack access to them.
Critical Minerals, Port in Fiji
The QUAD Critical Minerals Initiative Framework was formally launched at the meeting. It is designed to guide cooperation across the full value chain — mining, processing, recycling, and investment — and to mobilise both public and private sector support.
Iwaya called it "extremely important from the perspective of strengthening critical mineral supply chains," and linked it to Japan's existing Power Asia framework for energy procurement cooperation. Rubio described it as one of the meeting's four major concrete initiatives.
Naidu also explained why recycling features so prominently in the framework. "If technologies can be developed to recover critical minerals from discarded electronics, that could become a major game-changer," he said. The concern driving all of this, he noted, is supply chain resilience in a world where every major technology — from smartphones to electric vehicles — depends on rare earth materials that are heavily concentrated in a small number of countries.
“While India–US cooperation on critical minerals is strategically important, India’s import structure continues to be dominated by China and a dispersed set of alternative suppliers. The success of the pact will, therefore, depend less on immediate trade shifts and more on building long-term refining, processing, and manufacturing capabilities across trusted supply chains,” said a report by Rubix Data.
Separately, the QUAD announced a port infrastructure pilot project in Fiji, under the QUAD Ports of the Future Partnership. Wong, who visited Fiji a few weeks before the meeting, described it as "the strongest-ever commitment from the QUAD to the Pacific" and "a practical demonstration of our collective ability to deliver high-quality, resilient infrastructure." Rubio noted it was the first time QUAD partners had collaborated on a port infrastructure project of this kind, and said it was intended to serve as a model for future cooperation.
Energy Security — and the Hormuz Problem
The Strait of Hormuz situation sat underneath practically every conversation in the room, even when it was not named directly. The QUAD Indo-Pacific Energy Security Initiative was launched at the meeting, with an engagement plan covering technology management, international market analysis, and emergency response coordination. The US Department of Energy will host a Fuel Security Forum for QUAD partners later this year.
Acknowledging that the world is becoming more unpredictable, economic volatility is increasing, Wong said, “we are witnessing the consequences of the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz and what that means for our energy security, economies and people”. She also thanked Rubio for US diplomatic efforts towards restoring freedom of navigation in the waterway.
On asked whether the meeting produced any joint action plan to reopen the Strait, Naidu did not give any straight forward answer and pointed instead to the energy security joint statement and the broader goal of preparing a coordinated engagement plan across technology, policy, market analysis, and emergency response mechanisms.
Counter-Terrorism
The joint statement specifically condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025 and reiterated the need for decisive international action against terrorist entities, financiers, and sponsors. Jaishankar framed it in the context of the QUAD's democratic identity, saying that "there must be zero tolerance for terrorism, and nations subjected to terrorist attacks have the right to defend themselves."
Naidu added at the briefing that India had worked closely with the US following the Pahalgam attack, which led to the UN monitoring report naming The Resistance Front under the 1267 sanctions framework, and to the US State Department designating TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. QUAD partners will hold counter-terrorism tabletop exercises in Australia next month, focused on state-sponsored terrorism threats and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by terrorist organisations.
The QUAD is no longer just a forum that talks. As Rubio put it, the goal from the start of his tenure was to turn it into "a platform for action — one capable of transforming our collective interests into tangible outcomes." Whether that description fully holds up will depend on whether these frameworks translate into projects that actually get built. But for now, the meeting produced more deliverables than most of its predecessors.