What QUAD FMM 2026 Achieved And Why It Matters

Separately, the QUAD announced a port infrastructure pilot project in Fiji, under the QUAD Ports of the Future Partnership. Wong, who visited Fiji a few weeks before the meeting, described it as "the strongest-ever commitment from the QUAD to the Pacific" and "a practical demonstration of our collective ability to deliver high-quality, resilient infrastructure." Rubio noted it was the first time QUAD partners had collaborated on a port infrastructure project of this kind, and said it was intended to serve as a model for future cooperation.