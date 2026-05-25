Congress Minority Meet Flags Polarisation, Calls For Grassroots Push Amid Minority Concerns

Leaders and minority representatives raised concerns over polarisation, mob lynching, vigilantism and the increasing targeting of minority communities, including Christian clergy and nuns
Congress leaders argued that communal tensions were being amplified to divert attention from economic and governance issues
Rahul Gandhi urged Congress workers to move beyond reactive politics, engage with daily public concerns and rebuild trust through sustained booth-level outreach
The Congress convened an internal advisory committee meeting of the party’s Minority Department on Saturday to discuss issues concerning all minority groups, but the discussions focused on the growing polarisation, vigilantism, mob lynching, the “othering” of communities and the targeting of minorities, with particular concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. However, no plan of action was discussed.
Beginning the meeting, senior Bihar leader Tariq Anwar raised concerns about the growing erosion of cultural and secular spaces. According to sources, concerns were raised over increasing majoritarianism and what they characterised as attacks on such spaces by right-wing parties.
The meeting marked the third in a series of internal consultations, following advisory council discussions on OBC and Scheduled Caste issues. Among those present were Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tariq Anwar, Gurdeep Sappal and Hibi Eden, Netta D'Souza, Karnataka MLA Kaneez Fathima and Jharkhand’s Irfan Ansari, alongside around 25 participants, including former ministers and minority representatives.
Much of the discussion focused on what participants described as the increasing targeting and marginalisation of minority communities. A key focus of the discussion was that Congress workers should aim for “equality always”, with emphasis placed on addressing the alienation and marginalisation of minority communities.
Rahul’s minorities pitch
Addressing the leaders, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Congress stands for all communities and castes, stressing that the party would continue to fight for their rights while expanding outreach among minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.
Sources said Gandhi argued that standing up against violence and injustice was a collective responsibility, insisting that every individual must speak out when someone is assaulted or targeted. He urged minorities to support one another across religious lines, saying solidarity and mutual support were essential to fostering a sense of brotherhood.
Reactive to pro-active
Gandhi also reportedly urged the Minority Department to move beyond reactive politics and engage with the everyday concerns of communities. Rather than intervening only during flashpoints, he encouraged party workers to remain present on the ground. Gandhi emphasised the need for sustained grassroots engagement, encouraging party members to work from the booth level upwards and remain visible in local communities and asked the leaders to focus on issues affecting people’s daily lives.
Public trust in the Congress, he said, would grow only when its leaders were seen actively addressing everyday concerns on the ground. He also emphasised the need to cultivate a new generation of leaders, encouraging younger voices to emerge without fear of political backlash.
According to sources, Gandhi expressed confidence that such divisive attitudes would eventually fade, remarking that public tolerance for communal hostility had limits and that “the end is near” for such politics.
A few Christian representatives reportedly raised concerns over what they described as the targeting of clergy and nuns, while warning against attempts to sow divisions between religious communities. Particular concern was expressed about developments in Kerala, where leaders pointed out that efforts were being made to deepen religious fault lines especially between Muslims and Christians. The leaders gave examples of the Waqf Act and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, Act to target minorities.
Sources said Rahul Gandhi underscored that the ruling BJP was encouraging communal polarisation to divert attention from pressing socio-economic concerns, including farmers’ distress, MSMEs and foreign policy. According to participants, he said the party frequently reframed political discourse around Hindu-Muslim tensions or concerns over Bangladeshis because such narratives served its electoral interests.
No formal plan of action emerged from the meeting, though broad guidelines were discussed and a strategy is expected to be formulated soon. Participants also reviewed the wider political climate and challenges facing minority communities, while resolving to strengthen outreach efforts.