Telangana Gamble: BJP Targets Civic Polls, Eyes Expansion In Southern India

Ahead of the 2023 state elections, the Congress, had, in fact, made more promises than the BRS in the form of six guarantees such as Rs 2 lakh loan waiver to farmers, free travel to women in RTC buses, monthly financial assistance to women, 16,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa, supply of gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free power up to 200 units. Of these, the free travel for women in state buses has been implemented; the provision of ₹500 cooking gas cylinders for eligible households has also been implemented. The government has provided up to 200 units of free electricity per month to eligible domestic consumers.