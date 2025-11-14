Will The ‘Hand’, Finally Rise Over Jubilee Hill Top

Crucial for CM Revant Reddy

Within the Congress, murmurs of dissent have begun to grow, with several ministers reportedly uneasy about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s assertive leadership style. Speculation is rife that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards, with Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud being considered for induction into the ministry. Party insiders suggest that the move has the backing of a section within the Congress high command, which views it as a way to balance power between the organisation and the government. However, the proposal is said to have met with quiet resistance from Revanth, who reportedly fears that Goud’s inclusion could dent his authority and unsettle the fragile equilibrium within the party and his cabinet.