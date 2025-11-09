Telangana Bypoll: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar Accuses Cong, BRS Of Muslim Appeasement

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accused Congress and BRS of Muslim appeasement, claiming BJP is the only party safeguarding Hindu dharma.
Campaigning for Nov 11 Jubilee Hills bypoll, Kumar said under CM A Revanth Reddy, INC has become "Indian Muslim Congress" in Telangana.
He urged Hindus to form a "single vote-bank" for a "one-sided" win, stating CM Reddy called the contest between Hindus and Muslims.
Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused the ruling Congress and the BRS of indulging in Muslim appeasement and urged Hindus to vote for the BJP, saying it is the only party that safeguards Hindu dharma.
Campaigning here for the November 11 Jubilee Hills bypoll, Kumar said under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's leadership, the Indian National Congress (INC) has become the Indian Muslim Congress (IMC) in Telangana. He appealed to Hindus to form a "single vote-bank."
"The name of Congress has changed in Telangana. It (bypoll) should be a one-sided fight, and Hindus should win here. Should Hindus of Jubilee Hills lead a life of pleading or should they proudly say, 'I am a Hindu'? I am not provoking... I am speaking the facts as the chief minister himself has said that the contest is between Hindus and Muslims," Kumar said.
The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLA Gopinath Gajapathiraju in June 2025. BJP has fielded Vamsi Krishna Gopinath, while Congress nominated P Venkata Ramana Rao and BRS put up Maganti Sunkara Satya Sudha Rani.
Kumar's remarks came amid intensified campaigning in the upscale Jubilee Hills constituency, known for its mixed demographics.