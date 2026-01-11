Two More Arrested In Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

Delhi Police arrested two additional suspects on Sunday in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident, taking the total number of arrests to 18.
Violence broke out during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque on January 6–7 following a social media post that triggered large gatherings.
Those arrested so far have been identified as Mohd Naved (44), Mohd Faiz (20), Mohd Ubaidullah (23), Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22), Mohd Ubaidullah (26), Fahim (30) and Mohd Sehzad (29), police said.
Elaborate security arrangements continue to be in place in sensitive pockets of the Turkman Gate area, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed to maintain law and order.
"Drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring are being carried out to keep a close watch on the area. The situation is peaceful and under control," an officer said.
Police said the investigation is progressing, with digital evidence being analysed and efforts underway to identify those involved in spreading misinformation and carrying out stone pelting linked to the violence.
An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan area turned violent on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, when several people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at police personnel, injuring five of them, including the local station house officer.
Police resorted to force and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.
According to police sources, the trouble began after a social media post claimed that the mosque, located opposite Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive, prompting people to gather at the site.