Portion Of Old Delhi Mosque Razed During Anti-Encroachment Drive, Owaisi Alleges

AIMIM chief blames 'black' Waqf Amendment Act, says demolition of Waqf land is a warning sign

Portion Of Old Delhi Mosque Razed During Anti-Encroachment Drive, Owaisi Alleges
Portion Of Old Delhi Mosque Razed During Anti-Encroachment Drive, Owaisi Alleges
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A portion of a mosque near Turkman Gate in Old Delhi was demolished during a late-night anti-encroachment drive

  • AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed the land was Waqf property, citing a 1970 Gazette notification

  • Stone-pelting and clashes followed, leaving five police personnel injured

A portion of a mosque near Turkman Gate in Old Delhi was razed during a late-night anti-encroachment drive, triggering violence and political backlash, with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleging that the demolition was carried out on Waqf-owned land.

The incident occurred near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Tensions escalated after social media posts claimed that the mosque was being demolished, leading to stone pelting by locals. Five police personnel were injured, and authorities resorted to tear gas to control the situation.

Addressing a rally for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic polls, Owaisi alleged that the demolished portion belonged to a mosque property officially notified as Waqf land in 1970. “At 1:30 am, the property of a mosque near Turkman Gate was razed. This is a Waqf property as per a Gazette notification. What happened in Delhi is only the beginning,” he said.

Owaisi blamed the recently amended Waqf Act, calling it a “black law,” and claimed it was being used to seize Muslim religious properties. He alleged that the Delhi High Court had passed an incorrect order by deciding the title of the mosque despite the existing Waqf notification. He also criticised the Delhi Waqf Board for failing to file a review petition, adding that the matter would now be taken to the Supreme Court.

The AIMIM chief further accused the central government and its allies of enabling the alleged demolition. Naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra leaders Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Owaisi said the law was being used to “snatch mosques and graveyards.”

Expanding his criticism to constitutional values, Owaisi said the Preamble of the Constitution begins with “We, the people,” not “Bharat Mata,” and accused Parliament of ignoring Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s emphasis on freedom of thought, faith, expression, and religion during recent celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.

He urged voters in Maharashtra to oppose the ruling parties in upcoming local body elections, framing the issue as a fight to protect constitutional rights and religious freedoms.

Maharashtra AIMIM president Imtiaz Jaleel, who also addressed the rally, said the party faced challenges from both political rivals and internal divisions but asserted that AIMIM would not be intimidated. Referring to a recent attack on his car, Jaleel said the party would continue its political activities undeterred.

Owaisi said he would visit the affected area in the coming days and demanded strict action against those responsible for the violence, asserting that he was “not afraid” of challenges or threats.

