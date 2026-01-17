Owaisi Hails AIMIM Surge In Maharashtra Civic Polls, Urges Rival Parties To Introspect

AIMIM won seats in civic bodies from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai, including a historic victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where it registered its first-ever corporator win in the state’s richest civic body.

Updated on:
Owaisi Hails AIMIM Surge In Maharashtra Civic Polls
Owaisi Hails AIMIM Surge In Maharashtra Civic Polls, Urges Rival Parties To Introspect Photo: PTI | Representational
Summary
  • “Those who abuse us should look within themselves," says AIMIM Chief after civic poll results.

  • The local body elections, held on January 15, saw a marked improvement in AIMIM’s performance across urban Maharashtra.

  • In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone, AIMIM candidates emerged victorious in over 30 wards

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday thanked the people of Maharashtra after his party’s candidates secured approximately 125 corporator seats across municipal corporations in the recent civic polls, a significant leap from its previous tally and said rival parties that performed poorly in the elections must reflect on their setbacks.

Speaking to reporters, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said the poll outcome reflected the voters’ will and dismissed claims that AIMIM acts as the “B team” of the BJP. “Those who abuse us should look within themselves… Victory has many fathers, defeat has none,” he said, urging losing parties to examine their strategies.

The local body elections, held on January 15, saw a marked improvement in AIMIM’s performance across urban Maharashtra. The party won seats in civic bodies from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai, including a historic victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where it registered its first-ever corporator win in the state’s richest civic body.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone, AIMIM candidates emerged victorious in over 30 wards, and the party made gains in cities such as Dhule, Amravati, Malegaon and Solapur, reflecting an expanding urban footprint.

Owaisi, whose party has doubled its presence compared with earlier civic polls, also addressed questions about alliances and future elections. He reaffirmed AIMIM’s intention to contest upcoming municipal polls in Telangana and expressed confidence that his elected corporators would remain loyal to the party, even as leadership takes steps to maintain unity.

Related Content

Responding to a query on the electoral dynamics involving regional leaders, Owaisi noted that the verdict of the electorate was clear, citing the performance of other parties in areas contested by local stalwarts such as Uddhav Thackeray’s candidates.

The municipal election results have reshaped local political equations in Maharashtra, with traditional parties like the Samajwadi Party, NCP and MNS losing ground in many wards where AIMIM made inroads.

(With Inputs from PTI)

