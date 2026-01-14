Turkman Gate Violence: Arrests Continue Following Demolition Clash

Violence broke out during a MCD demolition drive after rumours spread that the mosque was being demolished.
Stone pelting injured five police personnel; authorities say the situation was brought under control with minimal force.
Twenty people arrested so far, bail pleas are pending, and police are probing the role of social media in inciting violence.
Delhi Police have arrested two more people in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate, taking the total number of arrests to 20. The violence erupted during a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Masjid, where around 25–30 people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at police and civic officials. Five police personnel, including the area’s station house officer, sustained minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan told NDTV.
The court has reserved its order on the bail pleas of five of the accused. The decision is expected today. Police have said further arrests are possible as the investigation into the violence continues.
Court-Ordered Demolition
The demolition drive followed directions from the Delhi High Court, which had ordered the removal of unauthorised encroachments at the mosque complex. The order was based on a joint survey conducted by the MCD, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Land & Development Office (L&DO). According to the Joint Survey Report, authorities identified encroachments on public land, including over 2,500 square feet of a PWD road and more than 36,000 square feet of MCD land being used for non-religious, commercial purposes such as a wedding hall, parking space, and a private diagnostic centre.
Crowd Control
Police said the mosque structure was not damaged during the demolition. According to the Drone footage released by the police, and accessed by NDTV, confirmed that the Faiz-e-Ilahi Masjid remained intact. Authorities clarified that the demolition was limited to unauthorised encroachments in the surrounding area and did not involve the mosque itself.
Police said trouble began after false social media posts claimed that the mosque opposite Turkman Gate was being demolished. These posts prompted more than 200 people to gather at the site late at night, escalating tensions. DCP Nidhin Valsan clarified, “The demolition drive was aimed at removing unauthorised encroachments in the area, not the mosque itself.” Police said they are probing the role of social media users, including influencers, suspected of inciting violence through misleading posts, as per the Delhi Police statement.
Several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to prevent unrest, the Print reported. Police barricades blocked access to lanes leading to Turkman Gate, anti-riot vehicles were stationed, and foot patrols were conducted in the area.
Senior police officers said tear gas shells were fired from one side of the mosque complex where stone pelting was concentrated. The crowd was dispersed within about 30 minutes, after which the demolition resumed around 1:30 am. Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said, “Measured and minimal force was used and normalcy was restored quickly.”
Legal Status And Reactions
So far, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Earlier, Tis Hazari Court reserved its order on the bail pleas of five accused—Adnan, Kaif, Kasif, Areeb, and Sameer—with the decision expected on Wednesday at 4 pm. Police said further arrests are possible as the investigation continues, including efforts to apprehend social media influencers involved in spreading misinformation.
Members of the local Aman Committee claimed residents had cooperated with authorities and suggested that outsiders may have been involved. Mohammed Shehzad, a committee member, told ThePrint, “Nearly 150–200 locals had met police and MCD officials in advance, assuring cooperation. It must have been outsiders who turned violent.”
However, the FIR contradicts this narrative. Constable Sandeep, who was on duty, told media he recognised at least five local residents among those involved and could identify more if produced in court.
Political reactions were swift. Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, “The situation could have been handled differently, but since the court has found the action valid, nothing else can be said.” d structures.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised remarks by Samajwadi Party leaders describing the stone pelting as an “action-reaction.” Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood stated that the mosque was untouched and the action was strictly in accordance with court orders.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, who was present in the area prior to the violence, is under investigation. Police said he left before the demolition began but will be summoned to join the probe.
Security remains heightened around Turkman Gate. Delhi Police and the MCD have urged the public not to be misled by rumours and misinformation circulating online, reiterating that the demolition drive was lawful, proportionate, and limited to unauthorise
Arrests
The following individuals have been arrested so far are:
Mohd Imran (34), Adnan (28), Mohd Naved (44), Mohd Faiz (20), Mohd Ubaidullah (23), Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22), Mohd Ubaidullah (26), Fahim (30), and Mohd Sehzad (29).