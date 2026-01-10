Turkman Gate Violence Case: Delhi Court Sends Eight Accused To 12-Day Judicial Custody

A Delhi court remanded eight accused in the Turkman Gate violence case to 12 days of judicial custody.
Police said the accused were involved in stone-pelting, property damage and attacks on police personnel.
The defence has alleged wrongful implication, while investigators said further arrests may follow.
A Delhi court on Thursday remanded eight accused in the Turkman Gate violence case to 12 days of judicial custody, following their arrest in connection with clashes that broke out in the area earlier this week.
The accused were produced before the court after the expiry of their police custody, during which investigators questioned them over their alleged role in the violence, including stone-pelting, damage to public property and attacks on police personnel. The court granted judicial custody after considering submissions from the prosecution, which said further detention was necessary as the probe continues.
Police have claimed that the violence was part of a coordinated incident that led to injuries and disruption of public order in the historic Turkman Gate area. Several cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws.
The defence, however, questioned the arrests, alleging wrongful implication and seeking bail for the accused. The court said bail pleas, if any, would be considered separately in accordance with law.
Investigations are ongoing, and police have indicated that more arrests may follow as they analyse CCTV footage and other evidence related to the incident.