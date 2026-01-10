Turkman Gate Violence Case: Delhi Court Sends Eight Accused To 12-Day Judicial Custody

Security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments on land adjoining the mosque, carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in the Turkman Gate area of New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments on land adjoining the mosque, carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in the Turkman Gate area of New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary