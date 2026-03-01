Miami Heat Vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026: Heat Rally Past Rockets 115-105 to Snap Losing Stretch

The Miami Heat bounced back from a rough patch with a 115-105 road win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Bam Adebayo led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Pelle Larsson added 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Tyler Herro contributed 18 points since returning from injury. Despite a strong 32-point outing from Kevin Durant and 20 points from Amen Thompson, the Rockets couldn’t overcome the Heat’s balanced lineup and plus-minus dominance. The victory moves Miami to 32-29, holding the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets on March 3.

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks over Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) shoots over Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dunks over Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) sndf Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, left go for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, left, drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, center goes to the basket as Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, left, and center Bam Adebayo (13) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, right, grabs a loose ball from Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Miami Heat players react after forward Andrew Wiggins scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
