Miami Heat Vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026: Heat Rally Past Rockets 115-105 to Snap Losing Stretch
The Miami Heat bounced back from a rough patch with a 115-105 road win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Bam Adebayo led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Pelle Larsson added 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Tyler Herro contributed 18 points since returning from injury. Despite a strong 32-point outing from Kevin Durant and 20 points from Amen Thompson, the Rockets couldn’t overcome the Heat’s balanced lineup and plus-minus dominance. The victory moves Miami to 32-29, holding the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets on March 3.
