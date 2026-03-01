US-Iran Conflict: AFC Postpones West Region Champions League Matches In Middle East

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed multiple AFC Champions League fixtures in the West Region after the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr fixture against Al Wasl

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Iranian women's national soccer team coach Marziyeh Jafari, left, and captain Zahra Ghanbari react during a press conference ahead of their game against South Korea on Monday at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
  • AFC suspends West Region Round of 16 ties in the AFC Champions League Elite due to US-Iran conflict

  • Quarter-finals in the AFC Champions League 2 and AFC Challenge League West Zone also postponed

  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr fixture against Al Wasl in Dubai among matches affected

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed multiple AFC Champions League matches in the West Region, set to take place in the Middle East, following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict. The East Region matches have not been cancelled.

The Asian governing body confirmed on Sunday that the AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 fixtures, set to be played on March 2 and 3, have been rearranged without any new dates being announced.

The AFC Champions League 2 and AFC Challenge League quarter-final matches in the West Zone, scheduled for March 3 and 4, have also been suspended. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were set to play Al Wasl in Dubai on Wednesday, but the match has been postponed.

Iran’s Women’s Asian Cup Journey Continues

Meanwhile, Iran will open their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign in Australia against South Korea on Monday, while the men’s team’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 remains in doubt.

At a pre-match press conference on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari refused to discuss the US-Israel joint military strikes or the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I don’t think we should talk about these matters at all right now,” Jafari said. “There’s a team here for a very important competition that matters to these women, and I think those should be the questions.”

Iran captain Zahra Ghanbari stressed that the team – nicknamed the “Shirzanan” (Iranian Lionesses) – were solely focused on qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

“That’s our full effort. It’s true we’re in a group with Australia, (South) Korea, and the Philippines, who are all really good,” she said, “but the mindset of all our players and our team is that, God willing, we can get out of our group.

“Our entire focus is on getting to the World Cup and achieving great success there.”

(With AP Inputs)

