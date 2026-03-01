India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer Breaks Record For Most Sixes In Single Edition - Check List

Shimron Hetmyer hits his 19th six in T20 World Cup 2026
Shimron Hetmyer broke the record for the most sixes hit in a single T20 World Cup edition, clobbering his 19th maximum during the India vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1). The Windies batter went past Sahibzada Farhan's tally of 18 sixes, hit in the same edition.
Walking out to bat in the ninth over, Hetmyer first smashed Hardik Pandya over the midwicket boundary to draw level with Farhan. He then surpassed the in-form Pakistan opener's mark with a maximum off Varun Chakravarthy in the 11th over.
Most Sixes In Single T20 World Cup Edition
19: Shimron Hetmyer (2026)
18: Sahibzada Farhan (2026)
17: Nicholas Pooran (2024)
16: Chris Gayle (2012)
16: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2024)
Thankfully for India, the dangerous Hetmyer could not do much more damage, as their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had him caught behind for a 12-ball 27.
Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first. The hosts played an unchanged XI from their previous game, meaning Rinku Singh did not get a look in. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein returned in place of Brandon King.
The last Super Eights clash of the 20-over showpiece is a virtual quarter-final as the two competing teams are level on points and South Africa have already qualified from Group 1.
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
How many sixes did Shimron Hetmyer hit against India?
Shimron Hetmyer smashed two sixes and a four en route a 12-ball 27 against India in the Super Eights.
Whose record of most single-edition sixes did Shimron Hetmyer break in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Shimron Hetmyer broke Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan's record of 18 sixes, also achieved in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Who dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in the India vs West Indies match?
Jasprit Bumrah sent back Shimron Hetmyer, having him caught behind.