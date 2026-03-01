India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer Breaks Record For Most Sixes In Single Edition - Check List

Shimron Hetmyer hit two sixes en route a 12-ball 27 to surpass Pakistan's in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan's tally of 18 sixes, also achieved in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer Breaks Record Most Sixes Single Edition List
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shimron Hetmyer hits his 19th six in T20 World Cup 2026

  • Surpasses Sahibzada Farhan's tally of 18 maximums

  • Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Hetmyer for 12-ball 27

Shimron Hetmyer broke the record for the most sixes hit in a single T20 World Cup edition, clobbering his 19th maximum during the India vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1). The Windies batter went past Sahibzada Farhan's tally of 18 sixes, hit in the same edition.

Walking out to bat in the ninth over, Hetmyer first smashed Hardik Pandya over the midwicket boundary to draw level with Farhan. He then surpassed the in-form Pakistan opener's mark with a maximum off Varun Chakravarthy in the 11th over.

Most Sixes In Single T20 World Cup Edition

19: Shimron Hetmyer (2026)

18: Sahibzada Farhan (2026)

17: Nicholas Pooran (2024)

16: Chris Gayle (2012)

16: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2024)

Thankfully for India, the dangerous Hetmyer could not do much more damage, as their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had him caught behind for a 12-ball 27.

ALSO READ: India Vs West Indies Live Score

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first. The hosts played an unchanged XI from their previous game, meaning Rinku Singh did not get a look in. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein returned in place of Brandon King.

Related Content
Related Content

The last Super Eights clash of the 20-over showpiece is a virtual quarter-final as the two competing teams are level on points and South Africa have already qualified from Group 1.

India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Q

How many sixes did Shimron Hetmyer hit against India?

A

Shimron Hetmyer smashed two sixes and a four en route a 12-ball 27 against India in the Super Eights.

Q

Whose record of most single-edition sixes did Shimron Hetmyer break in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

Shimron Hetmyer broke Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan's record of 18 sixes, also achieved in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Q

Who dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in the India vs West Indies match?

A

Jasprit Bumrah sent back Shimron Hetmyer, having him caught behind.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SKY Falls; Samson Going Strong | IND 136/3 (14)

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

  3. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

  4. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  4. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  5. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times